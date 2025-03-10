For the biologist Marco Antonio Castro Martínez, director of the Centro and Neovolcanic Axis region of the CONANP, despite urban growth and social pressures, “the 21 protected natural areas that make up the water forest are found in an optimal and desirable state of conservation and, despite all the pressures, they continue to provide all ecological services for which they were created,” he said in an interview for Wired in Spanish.

Inspection and surveillance is an essential part of stopping deforestation, illegal felling and the environmental illicit that occur in the area; However, he comments that they are also interested in strengthening fire fighting, avoiding the change in land use and earth extraction, restoring and supporting productive development and the commercialization of forest products.

“The current government proposal is the creation of biocultural corridors that generate identity, appropriation and permanence; The connection is sought, combining all efforts, both of the governmental part, as well as of the communities and civil society; The fundamental thing is coordination. So, right now there is a language, an objective and a common and transversal resource that is water, ”said the CONANP official.

From 2020, several Anps began to develop this connectivity and bioculturality approach. Such is the case of the Biocultural Corridor of the Central West, which integrates eight states (Aguascalientes, Colima, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit, San Luis Potosí and Zacatecas); the biological corridor of the Jaguar ‘Báalam Beh’, which connects four Campeche Anps; The Baja Baja Biocultural Corridor and Cañada de Guerrero, an alliance of 12 agricultural nuclei; the estuarine biocultural corridor in Sonora and Sinaloa, formed by six Ramsar sites for the conservation of whales, dolphins, marine wolves, turtles and flora of the mangrove; and the manatee biocultural corridor, in Quintana Roo.

With just over 16 years of work in the territories, researchers, communities, social organizations and local governments they have achieved the establishment of these schemes that, as noted by anthropologist Eckart Boge in his work The biocultural heritage of the indigenous peoples of Mexico (2008), “They are strategic for megadiverse countries such as Mexico, and essential for sustainable conservation and development around indigenous peoples.”

“The idea of ​​biocultural corridors is not so unpleasant to us, however, they do not exist as such in the law. It will have to be generated well, with everything and its rules, because currently the rules are restrictive for communities to make use of the resources of which they have historically made an ecological use, ”said Forest Engineer Lucelez González García, originally from the town of San Juan Atzingo, in the municipality of Ocuilan, and who participated as a witness in the signing of the Alliance to protect the water forest.

You are right, at the federal level, a reform must be promoted so that article 46 of the General Law of Ecological Balance and Environmental Protection (LGEEPA) includes biocultural corridors as a category of protection. Then the decrees of the existing ANPs in the area have to be repealed and the new declaration in the Official Gazette of the Federationinstitutional tasks that, for the moment, are being considered in the federal government.