He climate change who lives planet has become a water crisis who suffer from it millions of people in it world.

Human beings are suffering the effects of pollution and it is already reflected in a water crisisin many places they suffer droughts, storms and extreme temperatures.

The lack of water and the possibility of accessing this vital liquid for the most essential things in daily life has become quite a challenge.

The truth is that the lack of one water culture Absent for a long time in the world and in our country, it has made the situation worsen as the years go by.

We were warned about good use of water and we even had time in advertising campaigns to take care of the vital liquid, and even then we did not take care of the challenge that was coming to us, neither citizens nor governments.

The problem of water crisis It is not from today, it is from a long time ago, the scenario we live in has been complicated by the effects of pollution and climate change, harsh winters, changing rainy seasons with droughts in a large part of the planet, deforestation, urbanization, half-empty dams , cities that have grown in population and consequently in their often anarchic urban development.

And we continue the same, without a plan for conscious water use, prevention through saving measures is necessary.

Even some experts and organizations have presented strategies to address the water crisis that large regions of the world and our country are experiencing.

In the case where the Valley of Mexico is located, they have suggested regulating aquifers, their artificial recharge, management of the basins and increasing the treatment of residual liquid, using more treated water for crops, capturing rainwater, economic resources, among others. other measures.

Academia, associations and civil organizations urge to address the water crisis in an emergency context due to the lack of the vital liquid in homes.

They propose comprehensive solutions that add scientific work, citizen participation and private initiative.

The IMCO report states that our country is going through a water crisis which must be addressed, mentioning that 61.5 percent of the national territory is being affected by drought which affects people.

The organization details that there are more than 1,600 municipalities that present different degrees of drought, from extreme to exceptional, the most affected regions are the north and center of the country.

The strategy to address the crisis of lack of water has to do with decision-making between public, private actors and non-governmental organizations in a coordinated manner.

The challenges are enormous, investment to update water coverage in both urban and rural areas, water treatment plants, water collection centers, a national reforestation plan, recharging groundwater, among other actions.

And what to say about the investment to replace kilometers of sections of the distribution network from the water treatment plants to homes in the cities, a large amount of water is wasted due to leaks from pipes that have collapsed due to the passage of time.

It is not an easy task, preventive measures must be urgently taken with immediate actions such as investment in infrastructure, sustainable plans, and stimulating water management practices.

The promotion of care and investment for the availability of water is a national priority and fundamental for survival, it is urgent to address it.

