Those overseeing Tyumen and Ishim said that they were appointed by thief in law Zyatek

Crime authorities testified about the criminal hierarchy of the Urals and spoke about thief in law Vladimir Zyatkov, known as Zyatek. This is reported by URA.RU.

Sergei Patrushev (Patrushonok) – looking after Tyumen – and Pivovarov from Ishim admitted that they were appointed by Zyatek. Both are now being tried for occupying a high position in the criminal hierarchy and other serious crimes.

Zyatek crashed in 2020 while riding with his family and friends on the Chernaya River in Surgut. He was driving a boat while drunk when it collided with a barge at speed. The walk became lethal for Zyatok, who was looking after Surgut and his wife.

Zyatkov was 65 years old and had several criminal records. He served 12 years in a maximum security colony. He received his first ride at the age of 19.