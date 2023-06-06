‘How many wasps there are, so early in the year,’ said a lady who was walking her dachshund, pointing to the verge. “They’re strangely small.” ‘Those are wasp bees, ma’am; not wasps, but bees.” My answer only created confusion. I took that a step further by stating that bees are actually wasps that evolved to a vegetarian diet.

Where wasp larvae develop on meat, bees feed pollen and nectar to their young. That is difficult to carry between the legs, so bees have a lot of hair in which the pollen can be transported. The hairs are also plumed so that the pollen remains in between even better.

messiness

But the bees we were looking at now, signal wasp bees, Nomada signata, had a strikingly bald abdomen. One was hanging out in a dandelion with her snout covered in pollen, but that was just squalor without a caring sense of collecting. Others flew restlessly close to the ground, describing S-turns as if searching for something. They did. They were looking for small openings in the bottom. One seemed to have found a suitable spot. She landed near a bee that showed clear, really bee-like hair. It was orange-red on both the thorax and abdomen, making it easy to identify the species as a fox, Andrea Fulva.

Also typical for bees was the large tuft of pollen that they carried along. Her back thighs looked heavily muscled with bright yellow powder. The small knoll on which she landed was the entrance to her nest, which she burrowed into with remarkable speed. The wasp bee was ignored; apparently it didn’t smell threatening. The dachshund thought so too. She hung her nose briefly near where my gaze was directed, then turned and puddled on another fox’s nest mound.

With the antennae outstretched and the front legs retracted, she seemed to wait eagerly

The Nomada had taken flight in response to the not-so-inquisitive dog and chose a lookout near the nesting corridor into which the heavily laden bee had disappeared. With the antennae outstretched and the front legs retracted, she seemed to wait eagerly. As soon as the fox came out and left to get more supplies for her offspring, the wasp bee saw her chance. She crawled in to lay her own egg there. As soon as it hatched, her larva would feast on the provisions the hostess had so maternally placed in the nest.

A wasp bee is therefore a cuckoo bee. She does not make a nest herself, but lays her egg in someone else’s. Because the other has also ensured that there is sufficient stock in that nest, the cuckoo bee does not have to collect pollen and nectar. Then you don’t need all those hairs anymore. A strict vegetarian diet has also been abolished by wasp bees. Before the larva begins its vegetable meal, it gobbles up the hostess’s egg or larva.

The non-vegetarian dachshund snapped at another fox. And whimpered.