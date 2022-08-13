Ukraine is currently unable to launch a counteroffensive, in particular in the Kherson region. About this August 12 The Washington Post informed adviser to the government of Ukraine on defense and intelligence issues in the conditions of anonymity.

“We have to be honest – at the moment Ukraine does not have enough weapons systems for a counteroffensive,” he said.

The adviser added that the Russian army is “very difficult to compete with.”

The publication notes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) do not have the basic artillery and armored vehicles necessary for progress on the front line. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers report the arrival of reinforcements from the Russian army.

According to the interlocutor of the newspaper, in the last week alone, about 3,000 Russian military personnel arrived in the Kherson region, as a result of which the number of Russian military personnel on the western bank of the Dnieper reached at least 15,000 people.

It is also reported that Russian drones are searching for Ukrainian positions at night, and in the morning the discovered fortifications are destroyed. “There is nowhere to hide,” said the soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On August 12, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that the personnel of the 23rd battalion of the 56th motorized infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine arbitrarily left their combat positions and left for the rear.

In mid-June, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that Kyiv was sending inexperienced young soldiers to the front lines. Soldiers complain about chaotic command and lack of ammunition. The official added that the Ukrainian authorities have no other choice, they have to send volunteer detachments to the front line.

Russia continues the special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. The key goals of the Russian military are the denazification and demilitarization of the Kyiv regime. This is necessary to ensure the security of the Russian state and people, the Kremlin said.

