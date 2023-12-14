Russian President Vladimir Putin, during the “Results of the Year” on December 14, demonstrated confidence in himself and in the consolidation of Russian society, the newspaper noted later that day The Washington Post.

In particular, journalists paid attention to the words of the Russian leader that peace in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict will come only after achieving Russia’s constant goals of denazification, demilitarization and the neutral status of Ukraine.

The confidence of the head of state is also evidenced by his statement about the inevitability of the success of the special operation and that victory will be Russia’s, the authors note.

“Results of the year with Vladimir Putin” took place on December 14 in the format of a live line combined with a press conference; they lasted a little more than four hours.

During the event, Putin called strengthening Russia's sovereignty his main task. As the head of state explained, strengthening external sovereignty means strengthening the country’s defense capability, external security, strengthening public sovereignty, ensuring the rights and freedoms of the country’s citizens, and developing the Russian political system.

Also during the “Results of the Year”, the Russian leader answered questions about Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, new regions of the Russian Federation, the growth of real wages, pensions, life expectancy, healthcare, the development of artificial intelligence, and also touched on a number of other topics.

In total, the president received more than 2 million questions from citizens. The calls became more frequent after Putin announced his intention to participate in the upcoming presidential elections. The call center continued to operate during the event.