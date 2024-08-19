Washington Post journalists arrived in Kursk Sudzha accompanied by Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers

Journalists from the American publication The Washington Post (WP) arrived in Sudzha in the Kursk region accompanied by Ukrainian soldiers. A report on life in the city was published on the publication’s website.

It is noted that journalists O’Grady, Buryanova and photographer Ed Ram went to the Ukrainian-held territory in Russia to document the extent of control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) and to see the conditions in which the remaining Russian citizens live. According to the publication, the journalists interviewed at least a dozen civilians in Sudzha.

It is also noted that, judging by the way Ukrainian troops are operating on the territory, Ukraine sees the goal of its offensive more as a negotiating tactic to put pressure on Russia. This was also confirmed by the interviewed Ukrainian military personnel.

I think it’s temporary. (…) I think everyone, including our command, thinks that this is being done to end the conflict. BoxerCommander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ unmanned aerial vehicle unit

Other foreign journalists filmed videos from Sudzha

On August 14, the Italian TV channel RAI published a video report by its correspondents Stefani Battistini and Simone Traini from Sudzha. The journalists were in the city together with Ukrainian soldiers. The FSB opened a criminal case against them for illegally crossing the border. At the same time, on August 16, CNN presented a report by Nick Peyton Walsh from the border crossing in Sudzha, and then from the city itself. The journalist was also accompanied by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Russian law enforcement officers are conducting an investigation into this matter.

Commenting on the foreigners’ reports, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stated that the Italian correspondents had rewritten the facts. According to her, they called black white and white black.

Everyone saw and, accordingly, the experts read those alleged reports that they made directly about Kursk, where the facts were literally not distorted, but rewritten, turned upside down Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Meanwhile, the Italian Ambassador to Moscow, Cecilia Piccioni, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry due to the illegal entry of journalists into the Kursk region.

