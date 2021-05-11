Sally Buzbee, new editor-in-chief of ‘The Washington Post,’ in a 2018 photo. Chuck Zoeller / AP

The Washington Post announced on Tuesday the appointment of Sally Buzbee, associate editor and vice president of the Associated Press news agency, as the new director of the prestigious American newspaper, owned since 2013 by billionaire Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon. Buzbee, the first woman to assume the position in the 144-year history of the newspaper, takes over from Marty Baron, who retired last February after leading the newsroom in its process of digital transformation and launch of the subscription model.

Buzbee, 55, was chosen from a small group of candidates who were interviewed by Bezos and the president of the newspaper, Fred Ryan, throughout the past week, as Ryan explained in the medium itself. The veteran journalist was, she said, the overwhelmingly unanimous choice. The selection process had started 10 weeks ago and the international profile of the chosen one, responsible for a large global operation such as AP, made her especially attractive to the Post, which plans to expand its global activity, with new centers in London and Seoul, as well as offices in Sydney and Bogotá.

The new director has developed her entire journalistic career at this great American news agency and has directed its operations since 2017, with a staff of 2,800 journalists spread throughout the world. She graduated from the University of Kansas in 1988 and that year began working as a writer for the AP in that state. He then worked in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Washington, where he served as number two. She was also the AP Middle East editor and holds an MBA from Georgetown University.

More information

Now he is in charge of a newspaper that has starred in great success in recent years, but has yet to consolidate the model and continue to grow. The Post It has reached three million subscribers, triple the number in 2016. The New York Times, his great rival, adds 7.5 million. Buzbee highlighted this Tuesday in an interview with his new newspaper how “exciting” to join the organization at a time of “growth and innovation.”

Although the headline has had several deputy directors and her image is strongly linked to the figure of Katherine Graham, the legendary editor who rebuilt the bankrupt newspaper that her father had bought, never had a woman taken the lead as director. Buzbee has called his appointment “an honor.” “I have always been aware both in my career and in my life of the fact that others have paved the way for me,” he said. “I am also aware of the fact that we cannot rest on the issue of diversity. My feeling is that no matter how much progress we have made, it is never enough. “

In the words of Fred Ryan, the headline was looking for a “top-notch journalist,” with “credibility and dignity,” and Buzbee is “an inspiring leader and journalist enshrined in the best traditions of the world. Post”. It is the first appointment of a director with Bezos as the owner of the legendary newspaper. The Amazon founder bought the historic headboard from the Graham family in August 2013 for $ 250 million.

