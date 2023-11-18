The newspaper said that the agreement would include the release of dozens of hostages, including women and children, held in the Gaza Strip, in exchange for stopping the fighting for five days, according to what was reported by Reuters.

According to the Washington Post, the agreement may enter into force within the next few days.

The newspaper explained that within the framework of the detailed six-page agreement, all parties will freeze combat operations for at least five days while “50 or more hostages will be released in smaller groups every 24 hours.”

According to the newspaper, there will be air surveillance that will follow Hamas on the ground to help implement the truce, which also aims to allow the entry of a large amount of humanitarian aid.

Reuters quoted Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council, as saying in a statement commenting on the Washington Post news: “An agreement has not been reached yet, but we continue to work hard to reach an agreement.”

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of the Hamas movement, said on Saturday that it had lost contact with groups protecting Israeli prisoners, noting that their fate “is still unknown.”

A statement issued by Al-Qassam said: “We have lost contact with a number of groups charged with protecting enemy prisoners, and the fate of the prisoners and detainees is still unknown after losing contact.”

It is believed that about 240 people, including children, the elderly and foreign citizens, are in the Gaza Strip after they were taken hostage by Hamas following an October 7 attack on towns and army bases in southern Israel in which 1,200 people were killed.

Many relatives and friends of the missing fear that they will be harmed in the Israeli attacks on Gaza aimed at eliminating Hamas.

The Israeli government says the attack improves the chances of recovering the hostages, perhaps through a mediated prisoner exchange.

Hamas’s announcement that some hostages were killed in the attacks on Gaza raised concerns among activists and relatives who are calling on the Israeli government to speed up any prisoner exchange, as well as frustration with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s insistence on the need to remain discreet about the negotiations being mediated by Qatar and Egypt.