Donald Trump says that foreign products (non -Americans) “are in a very bad situation” because “they are not inspected. They may be very dirty and be disgusting when our American farmers arrive and harm“. One more reason to put tariffs on products that arrive from outside the United States, the president thinks and said in his first speech before the Senate and the House of Representatives since he returned to the White House.

Trump has referred to everything and also those Tariffs to combat the foreign product. 25% have entered into force to Mexico and Canada, as well as the increase to those of China from 10 to 20%. After the Chinese and Canadian authorities have announced measures in retaliation, the president has announced that he will impose reciprocal tariffs as of April 2.

But, Is it the simple account? Trump puts tariffs on the goods that arrive from the Chinese or from Canadian and Mexican neighbors and then the Americans will buy more products Made in USAwhich will benefit its companies and strengthen employment. Round business and the whole country happy.

The reality is much more complex and the matter, these protectionist policies, have been analyzed well by economists and history. Impose tariffs by system It harms the country that exports, yes, but finally also the country that imposes themthat is, to its companies and its consumers.

From the entrance because the US economy is closely linked to those of the three countries indicated, two by neighbors, to the north and south, and the third for its volume (China is the world factory). Between Mexico, Canada and China more than 40% of imports represented in 2024 what American companies did.





More expensive cars safely

Vehicles production. Opel

The American automotive industry is a good example and can be very affected. Cono Audi, BMW, Ford, General Motors and Honda brands sell vehicles in the three countries of North America. Many of the pieces of those cars cross the Mexican and/or Canadian borders several times before the car is assembled. “There is probably no vehicle in the current market that is not affected in any way or way by tariffs,” assures a CNN Peter Nagle, specialized economist in S&P automotive Global Mobility.

According to an analysis of Anderson Economic Group (Aeg), a Think Tank Based in Michigan, the production costs of vehicles manufactured in the US will rise between 3,500 and $ 12,000 For tourism. This extra cost could make certain models produce, especially those with cheaper optional packages. “Producers will stop manufacturing some models,” Patrick Anderson explainsof AEG. As a consequence, there is possible that there is cuts in production and, therefore, in employment.





The role of fentanyl In addition to the purely economic reasons, Trump has wielded another to justify the import tax from Mexico, Canada and China. The president accuses these three countries of the “unacceptable flow” towards the US of illegal drugs (also of undocumented migrants). It refers to fentanyl. “They have allowed fentanil to enter our country at levels never seen before,” he said in his joint speech before Congress. This drug killed 87,000 people between October 2023 and September 2024, the lowest figure since 2020. The White House alleges that the epidemic that ravages its country is the fault of Mexicans (its cartels and bands supply), Canadians (there are the laboratories) and Chinese (the chemicals come from there).

The opioid epidemic in the United States kills thousands of people every year. Europa Press

The effect of wanting to wash ‘Made in USA’

You don’t have to go far to see how history shows that tariffs are an advisable formula. Trump himself, in his first term (2016-2020), approved taxes on imports and the result, according to academic investigations, was that they ended up harming US companies Its consumers, who ended up paying higher prices. In addition, the State did not collect anymore, but on the contrary, because despite the most charged the exporting country, less was collected through individual and corporate taxes.

They have called him “Washing machine effect” because this case illustrates very well what can happen When a nation decides to impose tariffs on foreign economies. In 2018, Trump decided that the laundry had to be done more patriotically and applied a tax to foreign washing machines, which were being much cheaper and that he considered unfair competition.





The result of the measure was bad for American homes because they had to pay more when acquiring a washing machine. As a result of the tariff, The price of this appliance rose 12%as revealed an investigation prepared by three recognized economists, Aaron Flaaen, Ali Histacsu and Felix Tientelnot.

“Although Some jobs were created, consumers paid a very high cost“, says Tentelnot, professor at the University of Duke (USA). His study also showed that, for each job created in the local washing industry, Americans as a whole paid approximately 820,000 additional dollars.” It was not a good business for them, ” The economist told the BBC.

At the moment, two of the main chains of US, Best Buy and Target appliances have already announced that tariffs imposed on Mexico, Canada and China They are going to force them to raise prices and not just the washing machines. In the words of Inghner, an expert in Global Trade of ING, “in the end consumers carry with the cost of commercial conflict.”





They will pay you consumers … from all over the world

Trump, signing a decree in the Oval Office. EFE agency | Europa Press

The “washing effect” demonstrates that although the tariff can offer protection to certain industries, the costs are transferred to the final consumer. That is, that added tax They generate additional cost for consumers in the country that imposes it. Another study, this Peterson Institute for International Economicshas observed how the rates applied since 2017 were transferred in their entirety to US citizens.

The problem can be made to lead to a World Trade War. Beyond what happens in Boston, Dallas or San Francisco, economists agree that these measures threaten to trigger a commercial war that could affect the world economy. The tariffs that the White House defends for Mexico, Canada, China and shortly for the European Union (they are about to be completed) can unleash a domino effect on economies around the world and finally in the pocket of consumers of any country.