Half a dozen wars, with hundreds of thousands of soldiers engaged and millions of civilians affected, will relentlessly pass this New Year by. This is adding to the fact that there are half a dozen other latent conflicts.

Although the media focus on the bloody Russian invasion of Ukrainethe friction between the two Koreas and, to a lesser extent, the tensions in the China Sea, are added to the fact that large regions of Europe, Asia and Africa register armed conflicts in full swing or sources of dispute about to explode, and nothing seems to indicate that peace is the one that will gain ground next year.

Except for the American continent, which in past decades has endured violent internal conflicts in countries like Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Colombia and Peru; In much of the rest of the planet, hundreds of thousands of uniformed soldiers and civilians died this year in intense armed confrontations. led by formal armies and irregular groups.

A review of these scenarios makes it possible to appreciate the breadth gained by the field of war on the planet, as well as to put in white on black the rather limited possibilities of advancing towards stability in some of these epicenters of contention in 2023.

Ukraine, a long war

On February 24, when Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, he committed some 170,000 soldiers, to which must be added several tens of thousands who have begun to go into combat, of the nearly 300,000 that the Kremlin ordered to be recruited in October.

However, this enrollment is not going to significantly increase the size of the invading army, since almost everything is aimed at replacing casualties, wounded and deserters.

Russia acknowledges just over 5,000 dead soldiers, but the Government of Ukraine maintains that there have been more than 120,000while US and European intelligence sources put the figure much closer to kyiv’s calculations than Moscow’s figures.

Either accept our peace proposals or the Russian Army will take care of the matter.

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that as of early November, some 100,000 Russian soldiers died on the open front lines in Ukraine, a figure that is shocking when compared to the 60,000 US soldiers who fell in Vietnam in 15 years of war.

As for the deaths of Ukrainian soldiers, they may be at a similar number, or even a little higher than 100,000, which is equivalent to a fifth of the forces that the government of Volodymyr Zelensky has committed to the war.

Among active soldiers (210,000), non-regular armed forces (102,000), mobilized reservists (100,000 out of a total of 900,000 in reserve) and civilian volunteers (100,000).

In the first months of the year, the fighting will continue to be concentrated in eastern and southern Ukraine.

There are five war fronts, from Kharkiv in the northeast to Kherson and the banks of the Dnieper River in the south, with three more hotbeds in the Donest province.

To these must be added the heavy Russian missile and drone bombardments on Ukrainian cities, including the capital kyiv, and similar, though more sporadic, attacks by Zelensky’s forces on Russian-occupied territory, as well as on military bases and strategic points near the border.

Soldiers carry the coffin of a member of the Ukrainian army. Photo: Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

Winter has paralyzed many operations and hampered, most notably, two Ukrainian advance efforts (in attempts to cross the Dnieper River, and east and south of Kharkiv) and one by Russia (in Bakhmut). In addition, there is an intense give and take that so far ends as a draw, in the Vuhledar area, near Zaporizhia.

At the beginning of the week, Putin told Russian state television that he is “prepared to negotiate some acceptable outcomes” for the conflict.. “It is not us who are refusing to negotiate, it is them,” she added.

But this Tuesday, his Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, hardened the language when threatening Ukraine: “Either accept our peace proposals in a friendly way, or the Russian Army will take care of the matter.”

Skepticism reigns in the international community. The question is not when there will be peace, but, sadly, when the balance of fatalities, which is already around a quarter of a million, between soldiers and civilians, will double.

Other conflicts beyond the Ukraine war Photo: EFE/Adaptation infographic ETCE

the forgotten wars

Yemen

Since 2014, when a coup attempted to remove General Abdrabbuh al-Hadi from power, the war in Yemen has escalated and divided the territory between the belligerents.

On one side are the Houthi rebelsauthors of the coup that today control the southwestern third of the country, and have the support of Iran, North Korea and Syria, and the Lebanese guerrilla Hezbollah.

On the other side, with control of more than half of the country in the center and northeast, there are forces loyal to President Al-Hadi, including the Yemeni army and strong military support from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and other Arab League countries, as well as some from the European Union.

As if that were not enough, Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State have a bloody presence in the center of the country.

The balance is devastating: half a million combatants and civilians killed in the war, and a quarter of a million more civilians killed due to lack of water and food and diseases, as a collateral consequence of the conflict that, although less intense, is not today. concludes.

Syria

Another forgotten war is that of Syria, which will be 12 years old in March, which began after an armed uprising by the so-called Free Syrian Army, supported by opposition forces and the Government of Turkey.

After an offensive of intense bombing, drone strikes, chemical weapons and a bloody crackdown on the ground, the forces of the dictator Bashar al Asad have gained control of most of the territorythanks to the support of Russia, Iran, Hezbollah and Palestinian groups and Arab nationalists.

Islamic State guerrillas and other irregular forces are also present. Between 2014 and 2019, their camps were heavily bombed by planes belonging to an international coalition led by the United States, which initially provided military equipment support to the rebels, but later suspended it when it saw that some of that equipment ended up in the hands of the rebels. terrorists.

The balance is heartbreaking: more than 600,000 deaths, between combatants and civilians, including some 20,000 children. And humanitarian organizations estimate between 5 and 8 million displaced people.

This warning that, although the war is concentrated in a small stronghold in the north defended by the rebels, the humanitarian tragedy continues.

Other forgotten regions

Ethiopia, Somalia, the Gaza Strip and the Sahel region, in central Africa, are the scenes of other conflicts with rather little news coverage, but with large doses of deaths, terror, famine and displacement.

They are violent confrontations that have been going on for years, even decades, and in which there is no sign that the end will be a victory for either side or peace negotiations, with the exception perhaps of Ethiopia, where a ceasefire was signed a few weeks ago. .

At the edge of the abyss

South Korea’s reaction to the presence of North Korean drones in its territory. Photo: EFE / JEON HEON-KYUN

This picture may be further darkened by half a dozen territorial conflicts in Asia and Europe, that could explode at any time throughout 2023.

The most delicate situation is between Armenia and Azerbaijan, in the Lesser Caucasus, where a dispute over the Nagorno-Karabakh region has already erupted several times since 2020, the most serious in September, with some 200 soldiers killed.

If it is not possible by peaceful methods, other methods will be used.

Another conflict whose risks grow daily is between South Korea and North Korea, countries that carried out a terrible war in the 50s that divided the Korean peninsula into two countries: that of the north, a terrifying and hereditary dictatorship of the Kim family, a dynasty that has successively held the presidency of the country with Kim Il-sung, his son Kim Jong-il and his son, Kim Jong-un.

The North Korea’s communist government seeks to turn its country into a nuclear power and periodically tests short and medium range missiles. In October, North Korean planes flew very close to the South Korean border, and this week North Korean military drones invaded South Korean airspace.

Not far from there is the source of conflict that scares the world the most. Since Xi Jinping came to power in China, Beijing has intensified its claims to seize the only region of China millennial that today is independent of the communist regime: the island of Taiwan, today converted into a solid democracy.

In a recent statement, Xi spoke of China’s reunification, adding that “if it is not possible by peaceful methods, other methods will be used.”

During 2022, there were frequent Chinese military exercises, both naval and aviation, in the Taiwan Strait, the strip of sea that separates the island from the People’s Republic of China.

Inhabitants and the government of Taiwan have been on alert for months. The Pentagon in Washington came to believe that the invasion would occur in 2022. According to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, there appears to be “a fundamental decision that China no longer accepts the status quo and that they are determined to reunify at a later time.” Quick”.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine raised fears of an assault by Beijing’s troops on Taiwan, although in reality, given how badly Putin has fared in this adventure, several analysts believe that Xi’s government will surely give itself some space. to reflect long before taking that step.

Be that as it may, US intelligence is convinced that the invasion will happen before 2027. Hopefully it won’t start in 2023.

ANALYSIS BY MAURICIO VARGAS LINARES

TIME

