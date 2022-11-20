Leaders, academics, journalists and the military come to Anthony Beevor with the same reverence with which an oracle is consulted. Today they seek to understand the plans of Vladimir Putin and predict the evolution that the war started with the Russian invasion of Ukraine could have.

Russia, revolution and civil war 1917-1921 (Critical) is a study that Beevor began six years ago and that he has just presented at the Hay Festival Segovia. In this leafy investigation, the British historian exposes the origins of a political culture and the threads of a fundamental social fabric for understand the present in Russia and in the West.

However, it is not only this question that today arouses interest in Beevor’s word, since he knows in depth the monarchy of his country, the same one that in 2017 granted him the title of Knight. Between the Crown and Beevor there is mutual respect, and for this reason he was appointed as one of the main speakers at the queen’s funeral Isabel II.

Stalingrad –a book for which if he set foot on Russian soil he would be sentenced to five years in prison–, Berlin, The Spanish Civil War, D-Day and World War II are some of the most successful works of this war historianas he defines himself.

When thinking of a common thread that runs through all his work, Anthony Beevor stresses that this element would be resentment, a dark engine that drives the actions of dictators and politicians who seek to perpetuate themselves in the can.

You point out that the confrontation between whites and Bolsheviks in Russia at the beginning of the 20th century is the origin of communism and fascism. Could you explain this concept to me?

In 1988 I had a desire to write this book, but I was not ready as a historian, nor were the Russian archives open. It was terribly important to me to be able to understand the sequence of events of the 20th century starting with the Russian civil war.

Historians are correct when they say that World War I was the first catastrophe of the century. Before this war there was a major best seller across Europe, Norman Angeli’s The Great Illusion (1909), which argued that a war would be impossible given improvements in technology, communications and also trade. Soon after, he was proven wrong. This same mistake was the one he made Angela Merkelwho considered that there was no need to spend money on defense because we were united with Russia for economic reasons.

This Merkel mistake that you point out, how naive was it?

Good in Germany some want to try her for treason. There is a conspiracy theory that begins to gain strength – and one will never know for sure – that says that Merkel was recruited as an influence agent by the KGB when she was in East Germany, before 1989… merkel he had a series of warnings from many of Putin’s sayings. He should have learned from them. For example: ‘Who needs nuclear weapons when you have oil?’ Merkel reduced Germany’s weapons power and left her army weakened.

What did Putin expect to invade Ukraine? That Merkel left the government?

A few knew in advance that Putin had the intent to attack Ukraine. But most were unaware. We don’t know if Putin became paranoid about covid or when he made this decision. He is putting together a puzzle to take back the Russian Empire, and Ukraine is a key piece.

Other than Merkel, could the West have foreseen Putin’s plans? Where is the miscalculation?

No, he couldn’t anticipate it. But this same thing happened to the British and the French in the 1930s. They did not see Hitler coming, because those of us who live in democracy tend to look at the world from our perspective. After World War I, the Allies did not believe that there would be a new full scale war.

How do the events of 1917 serve to understand the present, and not only in Russia?

I know you can’t clearly see the links between those years and World War II and the rise of the fascism and communism, but resentment, hatred, fear of destruction and conspicuous cruelty generated a terrible division between left and right that destroyed the center.

The idea of ​​resentment often stands out.

Yes. I think the West does not understand Putin because his mentality stems from resentmentthe same feeling that moves dictators and politicians who want to perpetuate themselves in power.

He was just referring to the center. The radical positions are noticed, in different countries, a policy of extremes, and the concept of center seems to have disappeared in many systems.

I know. That is why it is important to learn from the past. But, although we all say that it is important to do it, nobody wants to learn from our own experience. I think we have been living in a false paradise for the last 70 years. Putin has been mixing concepts of history, from different angles, sometimes in a chaotic way, other times with some logic, but from a nationalist point of view. The world is leaving the fight between left and right; the new cold warthe wars of the future will be between autocracy and democracy.

What else can you tell me about the future?

I can’t predict wars. We historians are asked to anticipate the future. At the moment it seems that there could be a block, or that We are going towards an alliance between Russia, China, Venezuela and some other country. Americans have always relied on their strength, but I think that if donald trump return to government, we will be in a very dangerous position.

Why?

Because, In a geopolitical sense, if the United States is not positioned as the great guarantor of international democracy, we are lost. Again, I cannot predict whether or not there are chances that Trump come back, but I think it would be terrible for the United States. Also, the left there has been very stupid, in the sense that they have caused the security forces to be disempowered.

He mentioned Venezuela. Do you think that Russia has a great influence in Latin America?

I think so

Donald Trump returns to government, we will be in a very dangerous position.

Yes, and not only Russia, but also China. The British and the Americans are responsible for having looked, after September 11, 2001, only to the Middle East as their great threat. Thus they have lost their gaze from other regions of the world.

Is Putin a leftist leader?

No. It’s not a red. It’s a white. His theories are more influenced by the ideas of the survivors of the civil war, with an emphasis on Slavic nationalism. Putin has modified the Kremlin, filled it with symbols of the tsar and there is not a single Soviet statue there. His palace on the Black Sea is full of imperial double-headed eagles. It is a recreation of czarism. Furthermore, in Europe he has been endorsed by right-wing nationalists.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is unpredictable, according to the historian.

From the first pages of his book, a peculiarity about the Russian army emerges: its cruelty and perversion. Does this characteristic remain today?

That’s how it is. They treat their soldiers as badly as their enemies. In the 1990s, 5,000 recruits committed suicide each year, and the generals laughed at this. This mentality seeks to dehumanize its soldiers, and some believe this dates back to Mongol times. With the Enlightenment, the idea of ​​sowing terror among the soldiers of an army itself was disappearing, but in Russia the idea of ​​this extreme cruelty persists, almost as if we were in medieval times.

Lately there are news that Ukraine has recovered territories. Can Ukraine turn around in this war?

yes but that does not mean the war is ending. We are far from it. We cannot predict anything in this war because Putin likes to be unpredictable. He likes to surprise us. And Putin offers no guarantees that after a possible deal he will keep his word.

He mentions that around 1917 the tsar thought that Russia was 200 years behind Europe. And today, where is it?

It was behind because it did not have a democracy. In a sense, we could say that it is still in the Cold War today, with control of the media and other factors. But the young Russians who had access to the media have a different mentality and many of the best have left the country. That is why the Ukrainian war is not only a tragedy for Ukraine, but also for Russia.

As a Briton and as a historian, how will history remember Queen Elizabeth II?

He was a great person in many different ways. What was seen on the surface was not really what was below. She was not an intellectual. She was a very cunning person (…). He had a unique sense of humor. She would tell jokes without ever laughing and you didn’t know if she was serious or not. He had a great nose for surrounding himself with people and was completely politically neutral (…). During her reign there was a great technological, economic and social advance, and her interest in always preserving democracy must be recognized.

To what extent do certain traditions and their pageantry help maintain a sense of belonging?

Most of the European monarchies are quite popular. That is a huge guarantee, because in the event of a crisis, they could intervene and their peoples would respect them.

Carlos III seems not to be a very popular king and he does not have political experience either…

Some time ago he might have thought that, but he does have political experience. I’m talking about times when he was intensely frustrated, because he had the largest principality of Wales in history. His relationship with his parents was a bit complex at times.

The one who achieved all the change in him is Camilla. She is brilliant. Everyone adores her. She is so natural, so funny. She is the only person who can make him relax. It was a tragedy that she didn’t marry him because of a big misunderstanding. She thought that he was not interested in her because he did not propose to her. Poor Diana, she suffered a lot because of it.

Are the younger generations more skeptical of monarchies?

I do not think so. Republicanism in England today is at its lowest levels, lower even than during the reign of Queen Victoria.. The only time there was a problem was with Diana’s death. The police were terrified of people entering Buckingham Palace.

How concerned are conservatives and monarchists with this succession to the throne?

They are not. Carlos III has had many years of preparation. What he worries are other issues and not just conservatives: a very harsh winter is coming, and a global recession is also possible. That will be difficult for him, but I am sure that he will solve the problems that come his way.

Who is Antony Beevor?

– Antony Beevor was born in London in December 1946. He studied at Winchester College and at the Royal Sandhurst Academy.

– It is author of numerous works on World War IIcelebrated for their agile and precise style.

– His historical essays have been translated into more than 30 languages ​​and sold more than eight million copies.

– He is president of the Society of Authors, fellow of the Royal Society of Literature and the Royal Historical Society.

– Has received doctorates honoris causa and scholarships from five universities.

– In 1999 he received the Samuel Johnson Award.

– Was appointed Knight of the British Empire in 2017.

LAURA VENTURA

FOR THE NATION (ARGENTINA) – GDA

SEGOVIA (SPAIN)

