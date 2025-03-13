Everything that happens in San Mamés transfer to Bilbao and vice versa, making the stadium of the Athletic An effective social thermometer. Meter that has cooled in recent weeks despite the good work of the lions (rooms in the league and alive … in Europe). Or, at least, it has marked strange temperatures on account of the confrontation that the directive maintains Iñigo Cabacas Herri Harmalia (Ichh), one of the rocks that integrates the animation stand, and that has caused division between the fans themselves this season. A problem that has spread until the previous game of the season, the return of the eighth of the Europa League against Rome, where they must overcome the 2-1 of the first leg.

The own Ernesto Valverde He acknowledged after the tie in front of Mallorca this weekend, when San Mamés whistled the songs of a part of the North Fund (where the animated stand) is located against the board, that the situation can “stress” the players. And, as reported by ‘El Correo’, it has led the directive to value even the celebration of a referendum among the partners in search of a solution.

Ichh, a group of several hundred people where the Basque independence left spectrumhas denounced the alleged “repression” suffered by Ertzaintza every time Athletic plays at home. The club has limited itself to asking for “respect” and the compliance with the norms, which led to an animation strike in which they came to press other groups of the North Fund (where the Herri Harmaila or animation tier is located) to support it. Something that publicly spoke several ‘bosses’ of the first team such as Iñaki Williams and Unai Simón.



Herri Harmaila Set by the Board of Directors on February 18, although "given the vital transcendence of this Thursday's party," they offered an "alternative" for San Mamés to "ruja as it deserves." That is, a request to introduce its animation elements ("2 megaphones, 2 bombs and 3 flags"). Athletic, in response, explained that of the seven people that Ichh proposes as "dynamizers" (2 megaphones, 2 drums and 3 flags) only one is expedited and the rest could do this function, accepting the introduction to the stadium of the drums and the flags, not of the megaphones, on which he explains: «That someone issued proposes to encourage with their own hype with their own They have removed the card proposed to drive a different car than the one he used when he was sanctioned ». From the club they say they are "open to dialogue" and confirm future meetings to assess the document presented by Ichh this week as an alternative to the "basic principles and commitments of the animation stand", presented by the club and where friction arises. A truce of truce in this war prior to the party that, according to the forecasts of the security forces, may not be the only one. Already in the first leg of the final at the stadium Olympic of Rome There were serious clashes between the most radical elements of both clubs.