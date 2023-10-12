The issue has been in the air for almost a decade now and is more than just a passing fantasy of the media and observers: in fact from the attacks of 13 November in Paris, through the terrible season of ISIS, up to the war in Ukraine and today that unleashed by Hamas, diplomacy no longer performs the function it once did. That of preventing, preventing massacres and wars from happening, informing, in some cases mediating and obtaining a crucial compromise for national security.

This noble art is in crisis largely because credible leaders no longer exist. Or, at least, that they remain so for more than a handful of votes and a few months. With them, the credible and powerful leaders, the missions of diplomacy have also gradually disappeared. Always committed in the name and on behalf of these leaders. Without an idea to follow, a policy to pursue, a plan to put into practice.

If we think about what happened in Israel, the shock is significant since the intelligence, according to many government representatives and even diplomats, erroneously underestimated the Palestinian threat, failing to understand the timing and methods of an attack of similar scale . A catastrophe from a humanitarian point of view for the victims and injured; a drama for the perception and image of a country that has focused almost everything on security.

Which, by the way, is even worse if you consider the fact that Israel has for decades boasted one of the most fearsome secret services in the world, at the forefront of technology and well trained to coexist in a perennial theater of de facto war, in constant tension and alert.

Yet, there is no doubt, they failed – this time as other times for the truth. And together with them, for about a decade, what were the most solid certainties about Western security apparatuses have been disappearing.

One might think that the loss of trust in governments and their actions has meant that even diplomacies have moved away from that cooperation which has always been considered an absolute good.

In Israel, a year of turbulent politics and the democracy that has been established has led to the denunciation by various government officials of a system that is broken and corrupt at its roots.

But the wound produced by these recent attacks, certainly unexpected in size, deeply tears a people in desperate search of stability; just as that inflicted by Hamas generates instability and terror, if not death, in the Palestinian population within the Gaza Strip.

All things considered, the outbreaks of war ignited in the world are growing more and more and where diplomacy once succeeded, today there remains a great void made only of missiles and violence.

We hope, therefore, that this latest aggression will not lead to an even greater escalation and that diplomacy will return to carrying out its natural mission behind the scenes.