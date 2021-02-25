It was not a pretty victory, but it was necessary in a tough match that was decided in the last few moments. Golden State Warriors defeated the Pacers in Indiana (107-111) and closed his four-game tour of the East in a span of five days with two wins in a row. A lot of load on the legs in a season that is like this, difficult and compressed because of the coronavirus. A disease that also affected the locals this morning: their last game was a week ago, against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Much versus little activity. It was already anticipated what could come, equality and a lack of freshness that attacked, above all, the external success. Indiana only made 7 of his 29 attempts of three; Golden State fell slightly lower, at 5/26. Stephen Curry was the ultimate example of a deflected sight: he finished with 24 points (not bad), but with only 1/11 from the perimeter (bad). His day was a wish and I cannot (7 of 21 in field goals) against an opponent who without great needs to qualify for the playoffs in the Eastern Conference cannot miss a single victory if he wants to be seeded.

The influence of Draymond Green

And Domantas Sabonis tried. He left his pain for not going to the All Star and got down to work. Created his 22nd double-double of the season with 22 points and 16 rebounds.. Malcolm Brogdon reached 24 points. Activity that allowed the Pacers to be until the end in the fight: 91-95 in the middle of the fourth quarter; 98-99 with only 4:36 to go.

But without Curry, the Warriors pulled on another classic, Draymond Green, who turned away Charlotte’s anger and put on a full meeting. As against the New York Knicks, but with an even greater influence in the last moments with two dunks and a lot of defensive pressure. “In general, we don’t need you to score. We need his energy, ”said Steve Kerr of his power forward, who did 12 points, 9 rebounds, 11 assists, 3 steals and 1 block. A complete to give Golden State its 18th win of the season in 33 games. A 54.5% win rate to establish himself in the 8th position in the West with a 1.5 game lead over the Dallas Mavericks, ninth.