More or less it was known that they were superior, but it had to be ratified because in sport the certainties are after the game. At 10 minutes it was clear: the girls go to Tokyo, which will be their third consecutive Olympic event for five in all history. Thus, at home, with almost no audience, with the volunteers turned into circumstantial supporters, the Guerreras celebrated a new success against Argentina: 31-16 (19-10).

Argentina has never beaten Spain or another European team. And it wasn’t going to be yesterday. No. It was impossible. It was sensed at the exit of the hotel, the two teams almost together. There was not that tension of the great momentsYes, especially in the faces of the South American women, who perhaps chewed that they were going to the slaughterhouse.

When a team takes off, When the other squeezes more than he can to not give up, he breaks down, and since the matches are long, intense and with a sum of constant crashes, when the trickle of changes in Spain began, they overwhelmed their rivals. The Spanish left-handed wingers contributed 13 goals, the entries of Carmen Martín and Marta López were lethal. Good movement by Nerea Pena and Alicia Fernández, and good work on the defense at 6-0, with Lara González and Ainhoa ​​Hernández sending where it hurts.

At halftime, Viver’s still contained, but 19-10 meant that there was only the process of letting time pass, of fulfilling the commitment, of being humble and considered with the rival, because this group cannot lose the forms in any way. It is the education of years, of earning the respect that not even in moments of euphoria can be forgotten.

It was, however, an interesting second part to see Darly Zoqby in action to complete an exhibition between the clubs. When the score no longer mattered, when the distance was stark, Darly encouraged the volunteers with a tremendous save streak, as if there was an imaginary and transparent door that he had closed for the combative Argentines. They all played, they felt protagonists, they enjoyed and now they will return to Tokyo where in 2019 they were runners-up in the World.