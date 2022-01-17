Quiet day in the NBA. Without great fanfare and with just four games, the best teams in the competition took a breather and even the Warriors, launched in the current basketball year, they let Stephen Curry rest, on the casualty list, and played in Minnesota also without Draymond Green, sidelined for six games with the exception of the 7 seconds he played against the Cavaliers as a tribute to Klay Thompson and his return. What’s more, the Rockets beat the Kings in Sacramento in an inconsequential game and between two teams from the bottom of the best league in the world. This is how the day went:

DETROIT PISTONS 108 – 135 PHOENIX SUNS

The Suns beat the Pistons in Detroit. Check the chronicle here.

SACRAMENTO KINGS 112 – 118 HOUSTON ROCKETS

Christian Wood had a double-double of 23 points and 14 rebounds, for the Rockets to prevail (112-118) against the Kings. The Rockets, who had six players with 10 or more points in the game, had Kevin Porter Jr., who left with 23 points and 7 assists, his second attack sword in the game. Veteran Eric Gordon added 15 points and 7 assists, to contribute to the second victory in the last three meetings of the Rockets. Buddy Hield, who has been part of the NBA trade rumors, had 27 points to be the game’s leading scorer.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 119 – 99 GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

The player of Dominican origin Karl-Anhony Towns did not forgive the absence of Stephen Curry and this Sunday he achieved a double-double of 26 points and 11 rebounds, to headline the Timberwolves’ 119-99 win over the Warriors. Towns was the pillar that supported the Minnesota team, in a duel where Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell, called to have stellar performances, had nine and seven units, respectively. Jordan Poole led the Warriors in Curry’s absence, adding 20 points and Jonathan Kuminga added 19 off the bench for Steve Kerr’s side. Klay Thompson, who is still finding his rhythm, after almost three years of absence from the NBA court, scored 13 points in 22 minutes of action, with a 3 of 8 in triples.

DENVER NUGGETS 102 – 125 UTAH JAZZ

Rudy Gobert returns and the Jazz are back on the road to victory. Check the chronicle here.