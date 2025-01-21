Impotence. That was what the Warriors felt in their fiefdom against some lethal Celtics who did not take their foot off the accelerator at any time. The Boston franchise won 85-125 in what is already the heaviest defeat of the Steve Kerr era. The Californian team has lost by at least 40 points at home six times in its history. The last precedent occurred on January 15, 1985 with the loss against the Dallas Mavericks by 104-149. In this way, the project of those who were NBA ring champions in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022 is becoming increasingly blurred, with a balance of 21-20 in the regular season and an eleventh position in the Western Conference.

As usual, Stephen Curry led his team, but his 18 points came to nothing against the gale of Joe Mazzulla’s team. Apart from the top three-pointer in history, only Moses Moody reached ten points on the host team (13 points and six rebounds), which entered the duel without Kuminga and Draymond Green. The field goal percentage did not help, with a terrifying first half in which Steve Kerr’s team had a 34.5% success rate.

Wiggins was a clear example of the general lack of effectiveness with a 1 of 11 in this regard. The main scourges of the locals were Tatum (22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists), Porzingis (18 points and seven rebounds) and Jaylen Brown (17 points). The Celtics are second in the Eastern Conference with a record of 30-13.