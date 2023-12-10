Sunday, December 10, 2023, 6:05 p.m.



| Updated 6:29 p.m.

The Warriors said goodbye to the World Cup and practically the pre-Olympic this Sunday, when they were overwhelmed by the Netherlands ((29-21) on the last day of the second phase, which closed with two painful defeats, against the Czech Republic and the 2019 champion To play the qualifying tournament for the Olympic Games and continue dreaming of Paris, the Spanish women's team will have to finish ninth in the World Cup, but it depends on Montenegro, which this Monday would have to make a splash by defeating undefeated Sweden.

That is to say, Spain has been left at the expense of a miracle to be in the Games after falling to the powerful team from the Netherlands after their terrible match against the Czech team that cost them virtually no chance of reaching the quarterfinals in the World Cup. . After Brazil's victory this Sunday against the Czech Republic, Spain would have benefited from a draw against the Netherlands, but the goal was impossible given the enormous difference in level between the Dutch and the inexperienced construction team led by Ambros. Martin.

The Warriors were lacking in attack against the Netherlands (only nine goals at halftime) and, as happened against the Czech team that ended its winning streak on Friday, they never had a chance against a very high-level opponent. Unlike the Spanish team, which although improved in defense, was even worse offensively than in the previous match. Spain lost by 11 (25-14) in a second half in which they went almost five minutes without scoring and were dismasted by the Netherlands wingers. Zoe Sprengerse, named player of the match, made six of seven shots.