The warriors They suffered a hard blow in their learning and growth process. They fell in the early final against Poland (26-23), the third match of the European Championship, which decided qualification for the main phase, and they had to go home. The team led by Ambros Martín, with a clear commitment to renewal with 11 new faces compared to the group from the Paris Olympic Games, paid for its naivety and lack of experience against a more difficult Poland.

A promising start

The 1-3 with goals from Ona ​​Vegué and Anne Erauskin made Spain dream of victory… but the joy lasted only a quarter of an hour

After the initial victory against Portugal and the defeat on Saturday against France, the Spanish players were playing for a place in the main phase of the European Championship against Poland. A draw was enough for them to qualify. To the Poles, only victory. And since necessity becomes a virtue, it was the warriors’ rivals who put in the most effort.

Spain started well, with a 1-3, three goals from the wingers, from Ona ​​Vegué (2) and Anne Erauskin, at 4 minutes. But the joy did not go further.

Poland was more solid, and after equalizing the duel (4-4) they scored a 4-1 partial that forced Ambros Martín to call time at 8-5 (at 16m22s). The game was going down due to defensive inconsistency and lack of success.

Spain found themselves 4 down (10-6) and that was when they reacted with determination. They scored a 0-3 partial with goals from Paulina Pérez, Erauskin and Ester Somaza to make it 10-9, but Poland responded with another 3-0 that gave them back the 4 lead (13-9). Before the break, Arroyo was able to bring the warriors within two goals (14-12).

Second

A bad start in the restart condemns the Spanish, who found themselves 6 down (20-14)

After going through the locker room, the Spanish team conceded a 3-1 score after going blank for seven minutes without scoring. A 17-13 that made the pass very difficult at 37 minutes. Ambros Martín’s team would have to break a lot of stone.

Without finding the rhythm of the game or closing the defense well, Spain was diluted little by little. The 20-14, maximum income, at 42 minutes, set off the alarms.

But the warriors once again showed their pride to reduce the score and give themselves hope. A 0-3. of O’Mullony, Ona and Erauskin, made it 20-17 with 10 minutes left. The miracle was possible.

Poland reacted with two goals in a row to once again distance themselves from five goals (22-17) with 8 minutes remaining and set the bar a little further for the warriors.

At 23-18, with 5m48s remaining, Poland suffered a third exclusion, but Spain did not know how to take advantage of it. He failed his attack to get within four because Erauskin stepped into the area in the throw. The setback continued with a loss by Ona Vegué who missed a rebound when he was going to counterattack. Arroyo made it 23-19 with 4m05s left. And a foul in attack by Poland led to the 23-20 for the Vallesan winger with 2m50s remaining.

However, two quick goals from Poland chased away the Spanish threat.

Goals from Erauskin and Paula Arcos made it 25-23 with 1m20 left, but Poland did not allow itself to be surprised and finished the duel with the final 26-23. The warriors They drowned on the shore.

“It was a shame that things didn’t work out for us, neither in attack nor in defense. We didn’t expect it,” commented goalkeeper Nicole Morales.

Things haven’t worked out for us. “We have had many mistakes and we paid for it”

Anne Erauskin





“We had been doing things very well, we were very motivated, but things haven’t worked out for us. We have had many mistakes and we paid for it,” admitted the Basque Anne Erauskin. “We are many debutants and we have shown that we could be here, this has only just begun, the results will come.”

Anne Erauskin was the top Spanish scorer with 6 goals, like Ona Vegué FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

“We have not been able to take advantage of the numerical superiorities, but they have been very hard on us,” Ambros Martín complained about the forceful play of the Poles. “The most important thing is that we are left with the feeling of being a team, of fighting until the end. We had come with the idea of ​​having a good championship, the team has shown what we want for future championships,” commented the Canarian coach.