In The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018), In the latest film by the Coen brothers, James Franco stars in a scene that, some time later, has become one of the most used memes on social networks. In it, the protagonist appears with a rope around his neck, about to be beheaded. Next to him, another man in identical conditions cries inconsolably. Before the fatal outcome, Franco looks at his partner, who is on the verge of an anxiety attack, and tells her sardonically: “Is this your first time?” Last night, the Golden State Warriors pulled from experience and showed why they are playing their sixth conference finals in eight years. In uncharted territory for Luka Doncic, the San Francisco men were better than the Mavs, still intoxicated by their success against Phoenix, and comfortably took the first game of the Western Conference finals (112-87).

The Warriors, more accurate in the shot throughout the match, did not suffer excessively at any time. Without great individual numbers —Stephen Curry was the top scorer, with 21 points—, the locals imposed their power on the rebound, as Phoenix did in the previous round, and easily beat Dallas in that facet: 51 to 35.

Serene as always at a press conference, Jason Kidd admitted the superiority of the Warriors in the first game, but was optimistic for the next games: “We have always found an answer.”

To do this, they will not only have to minimize the points of Stephen Curry (last night, 21), Jordan Poole (19) or Klay Thompson (15), but they must disable Draymond Green. The ’23’ of the Warriors is the secret weapon of this team. It has been since 2015, when they won their first ring.

The Michigan power forward, drafted in 2012 by the Warriors, premiered his own podcast in November, The Draymond Green Show. In the last episode, broadcast this Monday, Green praised the collective game of the Mavericks, who seem to have built the perfect car for Luka Doncic to drive at pleasure: “Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock, Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith are very good players. They are very well trained and have a lot of danger with the ball”. Last night, true to his words, he was more attentive than usual, if that’s possible, and blocked a 3-pointer in the corner off Finney-Smith that other defenders don’t usually get to.

The Warriors, comfortable in front of the big lights, extinguished the shine of Luka Doncic from the beginning. The Slovenian, tired of the effort against Phoenix, suffered before the incisive defense of the locals —face cut included— and had seven turnovers, the same as in the last three games against the Suns.

The Warriors loosened up at the end, with the game already won, and allowed the visitors to make up the result. Despite everything, Steve Kerr’s men won the first match of the tie (1-0), the same result as the one experienced in the last match between the two teams in playoffsin 2007.

At that time, the Californians arrived as the eighth best team in the West against the Mavs who, led by Dirk Nowtizki, had swept the regular season: 67 wins in 82 games. Those Warriors made the we believe (We believe) their motto and, to everyone’s surprise, they eliminated the Texans in the first round. After the debacle, Nowitzki took out his frustration against the visiting locker room wall, causing a hole that 15 years later has still not been repaired. After his retirement, the German went to the scene invited by the Warriors and signed a friendly dedication: “He is part of our history and, despite the defeat, whenever I see him he makes me smile.”

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports in Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.