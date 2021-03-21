The Warriors did not fail in the moment of truth. It is true that the 2019 world runner-up in Japan and the resignation of Senegal for health reasons had drawn a more affordable pre-Olympic qualification for the Spanish women’s handball team, which also started with the advantage of playing at home, in Llíria, even in Times of empty stands due to the covid-19, but it had to be fulfilled and they did it with a note.

After Friday’s draw against Sweden (28-28) and the victory of the Nordics on Saturday against Argentina (34-21), a draw against the South American team was enough to secure at least second place and a ticket to the Games of Tokyo, but the Warriors wanted to reach their classification in a big way and ended up doing it with first place, after a resounding victory against the Albiceleste team (16-31), which has also grown in the women’s category in recent years but to which it still separates a rung from the European powers.

The importance of what was at stake caused a somewhat hesitant start for the Spanish team, which could not take off on the scoreboard until after halfway through the first half (9-10). From there, the nerves dissipated and the Guerreras put the victory back on track with a devastating 0-8 partial that took the lead at halftime to nine goals ahead (10-19). Already with the wind in favor of such a forceful result, the second half was placid towards the final triumph (16-31), based in large part on the display of Darly Zoqbi in goal and on the goals of Marta López (7), Captain Carmen Martín (6) and Nerea Pena (5).

The victory by a difference of fifteen goals gave Spain the ticket to the Tokyo Games, but also gave it the first place in the pre-Olympic tournament, above Sweden, also classified for the Olympic event. In addition to Spanish and Swedish, Norway and Montenegro qualified in the tournament held in Podgorica (Montenegro), in which Romania was left out. In the third pre-Olympic, played in Györ (Hungary), Russia and the host Hungary had already achieved the pass on Saturday. The International Handball Federation (IHF) must now hold a draw for the men’s and women’s Olympic tournaments, on a date yet to be defined.