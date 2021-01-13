A very disparate performance in the final minutes decided this confrontation between Warriors and Pacers in favor of the seconds. The Californians fell into their fiefdom after holding off the rival for most of the game.

Those of Bjorkgren were coming back in the last quarter and put the tie on the scoreboard with 3:37 minutes to go. From there, the 0-11 part of the Indiana team with the Holiday, Turner and Sabonis as important players. Oladipo was one of the casualties they had and it was not noticed. This meeting ended with 95-104 on the scoreboard.

Myles Turner, author of 22 points, 12 rebounds and 5 blocks, was the highlight of the game. Domantas Sabonis (18 points and 14 rebounds) and Aaron Holiday (16 points and 12 assists) also reached the double-double, which in the case of the Lithuanian has been like that in the eleven games he has played. Wiggins, with 22 points, and Curry, with 20 points, signed 7/17 each.

The Pacers continue better as visitors than at home; They came with two defeats in a row and left with 7-4 on the balance sheet. The Warriors were with four wins in five games and they are trailing in the West, now 6-5.