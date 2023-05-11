The Golden State Warriors dodged elimination on Wednesday by beating the Los Angeles Lakers 121-106, who suffered an injury to their figure Anthony Davis, while the New York Knicks beat the Miami Heat and also extended their NBA playoff series.

The Warriors, the reigning NBA champions, survived the first of three qualifying chances the Lakers have and came within 3-2 in this Western Conference semifinal. LeBron James (25 points and 9 rebounds) and his Lakers will have their second option on Friday in front of their fans, but they were on high alert due to the condition of Anthony Davis after he received an involuntary nudge on the temple of rival center Kevon this Wednesday looney.

Davis withdrew from the game with seven and a half minutes remaining when he had 23 points and 9 rebounds. A possible loss of the pivot in the sixth game on Friday could facilitate a turnaround in this tie in which the Lakers had achieved an almost definitive advantage of 3-1.



The Lakers did not issue any medical reports on Davis after the game, although coach Darvin Ham assured in the press conference that his player “seems to be fine now, that is his status right now.” Stephen Curry once again led the Warriors with 27 points and 8 assists.

This time he was well supported by forward Andrew Wiggins, with 25 points, and by veteran Draymond Green, unusually active in attack. The power forward finished with 20 points, his second highest mark of the entire season, 10 rebounds and 4 assists.

(Also: Jimmy Butler explodes with sensational performance: 56 points and victory for Miami).

The American rapper and Warriors fans watch the final minutes between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers during the last quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Western. Photo: JUAN G. MABANGLO. EFE

‘We always believe’

With no room for error, the Warriors started the game strong and controlled the score with just a pause to start the second quarter. The Warriors managed to go into the break with an 11-point lead (70-59) thanks to a spectacular triple by Curry at the halftime buzzer.

The Lakers had counted on an inspired Dennis Schröder in the first half, who went to the locker room with 11 points, but in the second LeBron and Davis were too alone to contain a stretch of the Warriors, who came to take an 18-point lead in the third quarter.

Even so, the Los Angeles team refused to throw in the towel in advance and always remained at a threatening distance for the locals until Anthony Davis’ injury came. When both were fighting to gain position under the basket, Looney elbowed Davis in the head, who left the game when the Warriors led by 13 points (101-88).

See also SBK | Villicum, Race 1: Bautista escapes and increases, Toprak falls We always believe in ourselves, based on the success these players have had and the confidence they have built.

(Of your interest: NBA: drastic sanction receives quintet for ‘letting themselves win’).

After a few minutes -apparently stunned on the bench- the center walked back to the tunnel to the changing rooms. According to the TNT network, Davis was later transferred in a wheelchair to the locker room after an initial evaluation that would not have detected a concussion. Although a loss to Davis could be devastating for the Lakers, the Warriors still have a long way to go to overcome a 3-1 deficit, a feat that has happened only 13 times in NBA history.

“We always believe in ourselves, based on the success these players have had and the confidence they have built,” said Steve Kerr, the coach who has led Golden State to four rings.

Knicks force Game 6

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry tries to shoot as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis. Photo: JUAN G. MABANGLO. EFE

In the first game of the day, the New York Knicks beat the Miami Heat 112-103 and came close to 3-2 in this Eastern semifinal at the hands of their point guard Jalen Brunson, who scored 38 points without a minute of rest.

(Also read: Impressive fight in the stands of Lakers vs. Grizzlies in the NBA, video).

Jimmy Butler’s Heat, who finished with 19 points and 9 assiststhey fought until the end to finish the tie in the emblematic Madison Square Garden and now they will have a second chance on Friday at their court.

In a game of maximum tension, the Knicks were able to resist the final onslaught of the Heat, who threatened another of their withering playoff comebacks. Led by Butler and substitute guard Duncan Robinson, who scored 17 points with 5 three-pointers in 22 minutes, the Heat reduced a 19-point deficit in the third quarter to force a tight finish that the locals solved thanks to their success from the off. free throw line.

With the Knicks on the ropes, their coach Tom Thibodeau made Brunson play 48 minutes, who finished with 38 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists, and guard Quentin Grimes (8 points), who achieved a decisive steal from Butler. “Right now, it is what it is,” Brunson said of his lack of rest. “We came out to fight. We didn’t get discouraged by the 10-point deficit in the first quarter. We just kept fighting,” he added.

AFP

More news in EL TIEMPO

-NBA: the three best players in basketball history

-Forbidden to break the board and three more curious NBA rules in basketball

-NBA: this is how the ‘play-off’ and ‘play-in’ tables remained in both conferences