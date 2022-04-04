The battle does not stop in the upper West. Golden State Warriors beat the Kings this morning in Sacramento (90-109) and remains in third place in the Conference with a one-game lead and only three games to play over the Dallas Mavericks, the cyclone of Luka Doncic, who leaves no time to breathe: this Sunday they beat the NBA champion in Milwaukee with 32 points and 15 assists from the Slovenian point guard. Nobody lowers the piston.

The Bay franchise seems to have woken up just in time to the pressure from the Mavs. They are two wins in a row after chaining four defeats in a row, seven in eight games, which had dislodged them from a second place that seemed theirs after two thirds of the season more than remarkable. The slip coupled with the insulting record of the Memphis Grizzlies did the rest.

Notable absences

The loss of Draymond Green, who missed 29 games between January and March, and that of Curry, absent during the losing streak and who will not arrive (at least) until the start of the playoffs, have been a hard burden for the Warriors who they did not give options to their rival in California. After the victory against the Utah Jazz, with a comeback included, Steve Kerr left out Klay Thompson (the hero against those from Salt Lake City), Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. And it mattered very little, really, against some Kings who will not play the playoffs for another season. Neither him play in. And it’s already 16 years out of the postseason, the longest open losing streak in the entire NBA. a drama.

At halftime, Golden State is already up 20 without much suffering. Led by Andrew Wiggins (25 points), Jordan Poole (22) and success from the three-point range (47.1%), he unseated a rival who has not had his main weapon for a long time: Domantas Sabonis. Only Harrison Barnes (18), Damian Jones (17) and Donte DiVincenzo (14) surpassed ten points for the Kings.