Real Madrid buried the last hope that Atlético had to save the season with another of those comebacks whose patent was registered by the owners of the Santiago Bernabéu in the night of time. Carlo Ancelotti’s team, surpassed in the first half by the most courageous exercise that the rojiblancos are reminded of in a long string of derbies, reacted in the second half with skill, bravery and efficiency, sealing their place in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey that will be explosive regardless of the crosses that Monday’s draw brings.

A great goal from Rodrygo, almost always touched by an angel when the storm raged, leveled the score that Morata had opened in the opening act and opened a new, albeit familiar, stage. Benzema, whose renewed fang after the World Cup cuts rivals again, and Vinicius, who replied with his first goal in a derby to those who only use the language of hate, were this time in charge of tearing apart an Atlético that was seen weighed down by the expulsion of Savic in extra time, but who defended his honor to the last breath in another game full of emotion that enhances a tremendous tournament.

Ancelotti opted for a vintage midfield in which Modric and Kroos regained control. Simeone took on the melee with a formation that favored offensive talent. The focus in the previous one pointed to Vinicius, victim of the disgusting racism that stains football with increasing weight. The Brazilian, taking refuge in his lair, applied the starting edge but lacked a knife. Much more electric and surgical was Atlético in response. Koke activated Nahuel taking advantage of the fact that Vinicius neglected the Argentine’s surveillance, the new world champion put Morata in first and the Spanish international finished without opposition to score his first notch against the team with which he rose to the elite since he wore the rojiblanca .

3

Real Madrid Courtois, Nacho (Odriozola, min. 114), Militao, Rüdiger, Mendy (Ceballos, min. 43), Camavinga, Modric, Kroos (Asensio, min. 74), Valverde (Rodrygo, min. 69; Mario Martín, min. 114), Benzema and Vinicius. one

Athletic Oblak, Nahuel Molina, Savic, Hermoso, Reinildo, Koke (Kondogbia, min. 83), De Paul (Saúl, min. 83), Lemar (Carrasco, min. 74), Griezmann (Barrios, min. 91), Correa ( Memphis, min. 74) and Morata (Witsel, min. 63). Goals:

0-1: minutes 18, Morata. 1-1: minutes 79, Rodrigo. 2-1: min. 103, Benzema. 3-1: min. 121, Vinicius.

Referee:

Soto Grado (Riojan Committee). He admonished De Paul, Reinildo, Hermoso, Ceballos, Vinicius and Koke. He sent off Savic for a double yellow card (min. 99).

Incidents:

Quarterfinal match of the Copa del Rey, played at the Santiago Bernabéu in front of some 60,000 spectators. See also A huge mini derby

The advantage did not detract from Atlético, as daring as it was shrewd in its approach. Ancelotti, mocked by Simeone’s board, received extra duties with Mendy’s injury, who was delving into the wound of a defense already patched from the start due to casualties. Without Alaba among his line of reservists, who fell at the last minute of the call due to discomfort, the Italian bandaged the left-handed lane, relocating Camavinga there and returning Ceballos to the axis.

The man from Utrera, the architect of the whites’ resurrection in the round of 16, shone again in a Real Madrid team that gained order and aggressiveness after passing through the changing rooms. A heel shot from Valverde after a tense and low cross from Nacho that neither Benzema nor Vinicius managed to catch in front of the goal served as a knock on a team with other spells. The carioca, again with the reprisal that was so lacking, activated the lightning war.

An Atlético without a fang



The attacks from Real Madrid returned Cholo to his essence. The Argentine withdrew a limping Morata to reinforce his team’s shelter with the entry of Witsel. Hermoso prevented Benzema from putting the tie, already with the Belgian midfielder on the table, and Griezmann threatened with Atlético’s second, against and from set pieces, in a lawsuit that oscillated between local fury and visiting rest.

He burned more Ancelotti ships with the inclusion of Asensio and Rodrygo. The man from São Paulo, reproached a week ago by the coach, was quick to claim Carletto’s forgiveness with greatness, unstitching behind Atlético with a prodigious slalom and solving like a genius. Simeone furled the sails, despite which both Griezmann and Memphis had two great chances to avoid a foreseeable extension, according to the precedents.

Cholo surprised by withdrawing Griezmann to bring on Barrios at the beginning of extra time. The Argentine lowered the block but overtook Carrasco, a sign that he trusted his luck on the counterattack. Vinicius tried to emulate on that stage the tightrope walker action of Benzema at the Vicente Calderón that opened the doors of the Cardiff final for Real Madrid, although without the same fortune.

The spark of the Brazilian is as big as it cuts its wick. A scuffle with Savic cost the whites’ ’20’ and the Montenegrin a yellow card. But the center-back, also out of laps, took the worst of it, because he immediately caught Camavinga and left his team in numerical inferiority with 20 minutes to go.

The terrain leaned towards Real Madrid. Rüdiger missed with the head, but Benzema nailed the thrust, picking up a low cross from Asensio and beating Oblak from below. Atlético rushed their options, irreproachable in their delivery. Memphis and Carrasco came close to drawing against a permissive Real Madrid, but lethal on the run. Vinicius, with Atlético turning to despair, signed a goal that will not cover mouths but with which he established jurisprudence where it belongs: in someone else’s area.