The derby Betis – Sevilla It will take place within just over two weeks, but the game is already in the head of both teams that look sideways at their warning. And nobody wants to miss the Sevillian derby on March 30 at Benito Villamarín.

In the case of Sevilla, García Pimienta would have a very serious problem if more than one player saw his fifth yellow against Athletic Club this Sunday at Sánchez-Pizjuán (16.15 hours). And it is that the four warnings are midfielders: Gudelj, I trimmed, Sow and Lokonga.

He Serbian He is the one with the least ballots to lose his duel against the eternal rival, since he is injured and, a priori, he will not arrive in time to dispute the duel against the Basques. However, the rest will have to carefully manage your participation next Sunday so as not to fall from the call.

Lokonga was able to play a few minutes against Real Sociedad in Anoeta after being more than a month out of the pitch due to injury. The idea is that he takes tone for the duel to Betis, since the medullary holder of pepper is the one that composes the Belgian next to Sow and Saúl. Precisely, the Swiss is another that could see the fifth yellow, a taxed circumstance for the Sevillist coach, since it is being one of the best performance is offering in the core.









Nor was the game of I trimmed. The Frenchman started in San Sebastián and signed one of his best participations since he arrived at the Hispanic club. In this way, Sevilla will have to be very careful not to be seen without troops in the core against Betis.