Groups of curious people went yesterday to visit the grave of Evgeny Prigozhin in the Porokhovske cemetery, in Saint Petersburg, without the radical leaders who have paid tribute to him in recent days. Since Wednesday, when the secret burial of the Wagner leader took place, this cemetery has been controlled by the forces of the Ministry of the Interior. As some nationalist bloggers have pointed out, to access the tomb of the tycoon who died after the explosion of his private jet, it was necessary to overcome controls installed by the Russian security services. These points, where there were even metal detector arches, began to be dismantled in the afternoon.

Throughout the day, people passed through the area who in one way or another had been related to Prigozhin during the time when he began to set up restaurants in Saint Petersburg, after his release from prison. The media also attended. However, none of the city’s political heavyweights were seen in the vicinity. In official media, these agents were defined as “angry patriots”, a euphemism to refer to supporters of Prigozhin who had shown their opposition to Putin for not being tough enough and who, after the death of the Wagner oligarch, would have been left without references. . The term serves to present them as controlled dissidents in the face of other opponents such as Navalny or the pacifists who reject the militarism of the Kremlin and denounce its corruption. Alternative media bloggers who have supported this trend of “angry patriots” in their texts pointed out that a traffic jam occurred in the vicinity of Porokhovske, allegedly linked to visitors who wanted to go to the grave, but there is no evidence that this data is true.

Various moments of the pilgrimage to the grave of Prigozhin



REUTERS/ EFE





Who made statements to these alternative media was Igor Nazarov, the burial master of the Porokhovske cemetery. The official did not explain how the ceremony was organized, carried out clandestinely, without the presence of sympathizers of the mercenary chief and without any type of solemnity. Nazarov limited himself to recounting that he knows Prigozhin’s mother, Violetta, 83, since she regularly goes to visit the graves of other relatives who are buried there. According to the employee, the billionaire’s mother paid workers to keep the graves of her relatives and the path leading to them clean.

Millions and horse riding



Prigozhin’s family, precisely, received a very clear message yesterday from official media. In particular, Pavel Prigozhin, son of the billionaire and who, supposedly, will have to direct his father’s investments. “It has to be important for him to manage this situation correctly and not be distracted by secondary actions and projects that lead to dead ends,” they wrote. The phrase could not be clearer when insinuating that the family of the mercenary boss will be able to enjoy the money that the oligarch accumulated as long as he does not launch any maneuver with Wagner’s mercenaries and remains silent.

Pavel was the son of Prigozhin who followed in his footsteps. It has been assured of him that he participated as a member of Wagner in armed actions in Syria, where he was decorated. In addition to him, Prighozin has two daughters, Veronika and Polina. Of both, it is only known that they are dedicated to horse riding and that they competed internationally in this sport until sanctions began to be applied to Russia for the invasion of Ukraine. Some media reported that Prigozhin’s widow Lyubov came to the oligarch’s grave in the morning. Her presence, like her husband’s funeral, was clandestine.