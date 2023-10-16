HE IS NOT AGAINST NATURALIZED THOSE, BUT… 💥

Siboldi, coach of Tigres, spoke about the Mexican National Team and about the naturalized players, pointing out that he is not familiar with the subject, but he knows that since he arrived in Mexico, he must make a difference. #CentralFOX pic.twitter.com/a4xNxNDfzY

— CENTRAL FOX MX (@CentralFOXMX) October 13, 2023