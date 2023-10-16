After the naturalization of Julian Quiñones revived a cyclical discussion within the Mexican team: the call for players who were not born in the country. For some communicators this issue continues to be controversial, since in their opinion the tricolor team should be made up entirely of elements born or trained in Mexico.
Everything indicates that other elements such as Tiago Volpi, Matheus Doria, Germán Berterame, Julio César Furch or Nicolás Ibáñez could receive an opportunity, sooner or later, during the present process. Coach Jaime Lozano declared at the beginning of July that he prefers Mexicans by birth rather than naturalized ones.
‘Jimmy’ stated that naturalized players have to have a similar or much higher level than players born in Mexico to be able to be called up to the national team.
In this context, Robert Dante Siboldi, Tigres coach, spoke about this controversy and gave his opinion on the inclusion of players not born in Mexico in El Tri.
In a press conference prior to the friendly duel between Tigres and Monterrey, Siboldi stated that since his arrival in Mexico he thinks that foreigners have to contribute something different to the local players, and that to be considered for El Tri, these elements have to be superior than those that already exist.
“I’m not used to it because in my country of origin that is not used, but in all countries they manage that possibility, I do believe and I have this idea that since I arrived in Mexico I have to stand out (…) One has to do something more and better than someone else because I am displacing a Mexican player, I had to be competitive and I think the same for a national team player.”
– Robert Dante Siboldi
Jaime Lozano is expected to call up Julián Quiñones for the November FIFA Date. Will the naturalized Mexican Colombian striker be able to make a difference with the national team?
