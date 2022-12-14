(Adnkronos) – “Sexual health and reproductive health are the ‘canary in the mine’, that is, the signal that warns that something is wrong in the body system or in the environmental system and in the body-environment interaction. Lifestyle – so important in preventing chronic non-communicable diseases, oncological diseases, metabolic diseases, cardiovascular diseases and respiratory diseases – actually finds its precursor, its beginning and the warning that something for the note doesn’t work”. So Emmanuele Jannini, president of the Italian Academy of couple health and full professor of Sexuality Medicine at the Tor Vergata University of Rome, speaking on the sidelines of the SIAMomicS Congress, organized by the Italian Society of Andrology and Sexuality Medicine (Siams) at La Sapienza University of Rome.

