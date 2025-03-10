The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) It points out that all vehicles that circulate along the roads of Spain must have the ITV in force. Thanks to her, you can know if the state of the car is optimal and meets all security requirements. For this reason, this procedure, which is mandatory, allows you to know first hand if all the pieces are in good condition.

We must bear in mind that in the case of being circulating without having the ITV in force or not going to the time station in time hold a sanction by the DGT. That is, drivers have to be very aware of the dates on which they have to present themselves with their vehicle to pass the corresponding inspection.

The message of an ITV technician

One of the best -known ITV technicians on social networks, known as @itvdeltiktok, has shared in one of his videos what has been found by checking a car. “Look people the ITV SAVES LIVES”start telling. In it you can see What is the state of the tires of a vehicle that has arrived to be reviewed.

“It is completely cracked,” says the mechanic. In addition, he assures that such a wheel “when he starts to circulate will burst at any time And it can cause an important accident. “Not only one of the damaged tires can be one, but another on the contario side also has a slit. He adds that it is” low profile “, so they will endure very little in circulation.

In the review he has also seen how the front train moves. “It has the top part of the loose shock absorber and gives an excessive game to the tire,” explains the ITV coach. This means that appreciate a movement that is excessive And it can end up being very dangerous.





Some vehicle damage. Instagram: @itvedeltiktok

Inspection can also be seen as A fender is loose. In fact, he is almost touching the wheel and a step away from getting rid because “he is completely loose.” This can become a problem if we go by road and follow since it can fly and give, for example, a motorist. The expert concludes with A very overwhelming message: “For this reason and many more, ITV can save your life.”