The new vehicles that circulate along the roads of Spain are increasingly better features in your lighting systems and greater scope. In addition, the headlights are beginning to include intelligent technology to be more visible to the rest of the drivers that go by way.

In fact, the evolution in lighting systems has been such that the new laser lights exceed up to 10 times the distance the old halogen spotlights had. One of the most common doubts that novel drivers have after taking out the card is When they have to put the long lights.

What a self -school teacher of the long lights says

He has been a professor of the Almagro auto -school, through a video in the Tiktok account who turned out the doubt. The first thing he has done has been to raise a stage: “You are driving at night, out of the city, on a road and are all the street lamps. Am I forced to use the long ones?”

As everyone will know, there are two lights. The short They receive this name because they only light about 5-6 meterswhile long They reach the 150 meters. The teacher says that the latter are used, in theory, “out of the city when the road is insufficiently illuminated.”

However, before the question they have raised at the beginning, he says that his answer is no. This is mainly because It all depends on speed. The self -school teacher says that there is a speed that we have to record in the mind in this case: 40 kilometers per hour. “If I go at night on an insufficiently illuminated road at less than 40 km, I can use the light you want, both the short and the long ones,” he explains.





However, if we are driving above that speed We are forced to use long lights. The reason: “Do you see a person who goes at 100 per hour with the short ones illuminating 5 meters?” Asks the self -school teacher. This cannot be because “at the time an obstacle is, it does not give time to stop.”

For this reason, he concludes that we are obliged to use the long lights “out of the city, when the road is insufficiently illuminated, if we go to more than 40 and do not dazzle.”