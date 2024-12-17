The reception of Artificial Intelligence has been enormous, and although we are still at the tip of the iceberg, the truth is that this technology is increasingly present in our lives. Every new product, platform or app incorporates AI in some way or another, and right now there is a real fever for it.

What is striking is that we have only been in this “Age of AI” for three years or so, and There are many experts in the field who point out and denounce that this technology, no matter how amazing it is, is at the same time dangerous. and we must be aware of the risks that it may entail.

It is curious that these people who now warn of the potential threat that this technology can be, are the same people who have empowered and helped make AI reach the levels of skill and intelligence it has today in day.

We have already seen how the godfather of AI, also formerly of Google and recent winner of the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics, Geoffrey E. Hinton, warned that “There is a real risk that Artificial Intelligence will try to dominate us”and now it is another member of the technology giant, this time Eric Schmidt, who was CEO of the company between 2001 and 2011, has come out with the same message.

It was during an interview for the American media ABC where Schmidt emphasized that The moment a computer system has the ability to self-improve “it will be time to consider turning it off”. And if machines reach this level of intelligence they might be able to avoid their disconnection, hence “we better have someone with their hand on the plug” this one assured.

Schmidt agrees with other experts who In just two to four years, computers will be able to make their own decisions. and that the consequences of this must not be neglected. When asked what he would do if he had complete control over the development of AI, he noted that the first thing would be for the West to have the financing, hardware and manpower necessary to control this technology.

At the same time, he assured that “humans will not be able to monitor AI. But AI systems should be able to monitor the IA.” proposing to create a kind of AI police that is programmed to control and ensure that the rest of the machines do not leave the pot.