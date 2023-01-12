Barcelona, ​​Spain.- The fish that live in the dark part of the oceans, that is, where sunlight does not reach, below 200 meters deep, they will see their size reduced due to the increase in water temperaturewhich would have important ecological consequences.

So warns a study led by the University of Vienna (Austria) in which the Institute of Marine Sciences (ICM-CSIC) of Barcelona (Spain) has participated and which publishes today the journal ‘Proceedings of the Royal Society B’.

To prepare this study, the marine biologists have recovered otoliths -small structures in the inner ear of bony fish that allow them to capture sound and intervene in their balance- from geological formations from between 700 and 800,000 years ago on the island of Rhodes, in the Aegean.

Then they measured them to study How have the size of the fish changed? throughout the glacial and interglacial periods.

According to the authors of the study, the morphology of these structures is particular to each species of fish and their size directly reflects that of the specimen from which they come, which is why they are used to find out what fish were like in the past.

“Thanks to the analysis of otoliths we have discovered that, during interglacial periods, with about 4 °C more than usual, the fish were 35% smallerand the same will happen now because of the increase in the temperature of the seas and oceans,” predicted the study’s lead author, Konstantina Agiadi, from the University of Vienna.

The ICM-CSIC researcher Marta Coll has explained that this is one of the few works that up to now have addressed the consequences of climate change on the deepest part of the oceansthe mesopelagic zone –which goes from 200 to 1000 meters deep, approximately-.

The study has focused on the changes experienced during the interglacial period known as “lantern fish“, a group of small mesopelagic fish named for their ability to produce their own light.

“Knowing the response of these organisms to ocean warming is key, since they contribute to the stability of ecosystems, reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide and are the basis of the diet of other organisms in the marine trophic web”, Coll warned.

“These fish – added the marine scientist – represent about 100 times more than the total annual global fishing catch.”

According to Col, lanternfish contribute a lot to the biological carbon pump because phytoplanktonic organisms absorb CO2 from the atmosphere through photosynthesis and every night these fish move hundreds of meters to the surface of the oceans to feed on plankton and come back down, thus transporting huge amounts of carbon from the surface to the seabed .