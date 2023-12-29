Record-breaking temperatures were recorded throughout the year both on land, where the average was 0.13°C warmer than the previous record (2016), and in the oceans, which returned never-before-seen readings of 20.96°C . All this while the COP28 climate summit held in Dubai, mentions for the first time the need to advance in the replacement of fossil fuels, the main responsible for global warming.
The runaway thermometers also coincided with other climate-related extreme events, including fires in Greece and Canada, melting polar ice caps, droughts in regions of Europe, Asia and Africa, and floods on four of the five continents, a tally of climate calamities. which has highlighted the need to promote changes to reduce the impact of human activity on the planet.
The hottest year
Measurements reached unprecedented peaks in some parts of the world: in Tunisia 55°C was recorded, while in Death Valley in the United States thermometers showed 53°C and in China 52°C.
The month of July was the hottest of all time, 0.33°C above the same month in 2019, which held the previous milestone.
The average readings between January and November were 1.46°C warmer than the pre-industrial era, and 0.13°C above 2016, which was until now the hottest year in history.
The autumn did not cool as expected, and finally 2023 was hailed as the hottest year of all timethis is due not only to climate change, but also driven by the El Niño phenomenon.
burning seas
Nine consecutive months between March and October 2023 yielded the highest temperatures ever seen in the oceans in those specific periods.
The Copernicus Institute, a European climate monitoring service, indicated that the average temperature in the oceans on July 30 was 20.96°C, a peak never before reached, with the threat that this implies for underwater biodiversity. A month later, the Mediterranean broke its own record, showing readings of 28.71°C.
Poles at risk
Both the North and South Poles showed historic lows in the amount of ice and snow on their surfaces.
As the southern summer ended in Antarctica, ice levels were alarmingly low, and by the end of winter in September, when they were expected to have recovered, the ice-covered area was 16.96 million square kilometers, the largest has dropped since the US National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) has been keeping records.
In the Arctic things were not very different, with the warmest summer ever recorded: 6.4°C. Both caps suffered the effects of what is known as “polar amplification”: they heat up faster than lower latitudes.as a consequence of the melting of ice sheets and warming of the oceans.
Phenomena everywhere
Drought hit several regions of the world. In France, the Copernicus Institute certified a record since it took measurements (1959), with 32 consecutive days without precipitation between January 21 and February 21.
In the most arid Spain, the period without significant rain was about 100 days; while in June 97% of the Iranian territory was without water due to lack of rain, and in the Horn of Africa a drought dating back to 2020 continues to extend.
The droughts were followed by torrential storms in that African region, which caused the death of 300 people and the displacement of two million, according to the UN. In Libya, the victims of the floods were estimated in the thousands and those forced to abandon their homes in the tens of thousands.
The United States, Japan, Nepal, China, France and Slovenia also suffered the rigors of flooding.
The fire also caused havoc. Some 6,400 wildfires consumed 18.5 million hectares of Canada's forests.
It was the worst fire season in this country, whose previous record of fire damage was 7.6 million hectares affected in 1989.
In Greece, the flames forced the evacuation of thousands of tourists from the island of Rhodes, the largest such operation in the country's history.
Checking for solutions
For the first time, the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP28) included the word “transition” in its final text, referring to energy sources, but environmental NGOs and climate activists criticized the conclusion, which left the door opened the use of carbon capture technologies and considered gas as part of the transition.
But at the same time, the use of renewable energy advanced at an unprecedented pace, which is expected to be the source of 4,500 GW in 2024, which, according to the International Energy Agency, is equivalent to China's combined electricity generation. and the United States.
In the European Union, efforts will be guided by the objective set in the Renewable Energy Directive, of reaching 42.5% of energy from these sources by 2030, compared to the current 22%.
In addition, the UN finally managed to approve in 2023, after 15 years of discussions, the High Seas Treaty, which seeks to preserve international waters (which are not under the jurisdiction of any State) and marine life.
60% of the ocean masses on the planet correspond to international waters and, currently, only 1% are protected.
Last but not least, at least 175 countries are currently committed to developing a legally binding agreement to control plastic pollution and are currently debating whether it should focus on reducing plastic use or fine-tuning enforcement mechanisms. final disposition.
Adapted from the original in English
