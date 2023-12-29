Record-breaking temperatures were recorded throughout the year both on land, where the average was 0.13°C warmer than the previous record (2016), and in the oceans, which returned never-before-seen readings of 20.96°C . All this while the COP28 climate summit held in Dubai, mentions for the first time the need to advance in the replacement of fossil fuels, the main responsible for global warming.

The runaway thermometers also coincided with other climate-related extreme events, including fires in Greece and Canada, melting polar ice caps, droughts in regions of Europe, Asia and Africa, and floods on four of the five continents, a tally of climate calamities. which has highlighted the need to promote changes to reduce the impact of human activity on the planet.

The hottest year

Measurements reached unprecedented peaks in some parts of the world: in Tunisia 55°C was recorded, while in Death Valley in the United States thermometers showed 53°C and in China 52°C.

The month of July was the hottest of all time, 0.33°C above the same month in 2019, which held the previous milestone.

Hundreds of people on Barceloneta beach, in Barcelona, ​​Spain, at a time when the sea off the country's coasts reaches a record temperature, due to the extreme heat wave. On July 18, 2023. © Pau Barrena/AFP

The average readings between January and November were 1.46°C warmer than the pre-industrial era, and 0.13°C above 2016, which was until now the hottest year in history.

The autumn did not cool as expected, and finally 2023 was hailed as the hottest year of all timethis is due not only to climate change, but also driven by the El Niño phenomenon.

burning seas

Nine consecutive months between March and October 2023 yielded the highest temperatures ever seen in the oceans in those specific periods.

.- Corals are beginning to grow on metal structures placed near the coast to try to revive the reefs surrounding the island of Upolu, in Samoa. Samoa, one of the Pacific island nations most exposed to the effects of the climate crisis, is trying to mitigate the worst consequences, including extreme tides, rising temperatures, deteriorating marine life and more weather catastrophes. © EFE/ Eric San Juan

The Copernicus Institute, a European climate monitoring service, indicated that the average temperature in the oceans on July 30 was 20.96°C, a peak never before reached, with the threat that this implies for underwater biodiversity. A month later, the Mediterranean broke its own record, showing readings of 28.71°C.

Poles at risk

Both the North and South Poles showed historic lows in the amount of ice and snow on their surfaces.

As the southern summer ended in Antarctica, ice levels were alarmingly low, and by the end of winter in September, when they were expected to have recovered, the ice-covered area was 16.96 million square kilometers, the largest has dropped since the US National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) has been keeping records.

Adelie penguins on Paulet Island, at the northeastern end of the Antarctic Peninsula, where an extensive colony of Adelie penguins stands out, a nearly threatened species that is migrating to the south of the white continent. © EFE/Diana Marcela Tinjaca

In the Arctic things were not very different, with the warmest summer ever recorded: 6.4°C. Both caps suffered the effects of what is known as “polar amplification”: they heat up faster than lower latitudes.as a consequence of the melting of ice sheets and warming of the oceans.

Phenomena everywhere

Drought hit several regions of the world. In France, the Copernicus Institute certified a record since it took measurements (1959), with 32 consecutive days without precipitation between January 21 and February 21.

In the most arid Spain, the period without significant rain was about 100 days; while in June 97% of the Iranian territory was without water due to lack of rain, and in the Horn of Africa a drought dating back to 2020 continues to extend.

The droughts were followed by torrential storms in that African region, which caused the death of 300 people and the displacement of two million, according to the UN. In Libya, the victims of the floods were estimated in the thousands and those forced to abandon their homes in the tens of thousands.

File photo showing the devastation caused in the city of Derna, Libya, by flooding following Mediterranean Storm Daniel. September 12, 2023 © AP / Jamal Alkomaty

The United States, Japan, Nepal, China, France and Slovenia also suffered the rigors of flooding.

The fire also caused havoc. Some 6,400 wildfires consumed 18.5 million hectares of Canada's forests.

It was the worst fire season in this country, whose previous record of fire damage was 7.6 million hectares affected in 1989.

In Greece, the flames forced the evacuation of thousands of tourists from the island of Rhodes, the largest such operation in the country's history.

File image of the Statue of Liberty in New York surrounded by a layer of orange fog, produced by wildfires in nearby Canada, June 6, 2023 © Reuters / Amr Alfiky

Checking for solutions

For the first time, the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP28) included the word “transition” in its final text, referring to energy sources, but environmental NGOs and climate activists criticized the conclusion, which left the door opened the use of carbon capture technologies and considered gas as part of the transition.

But at the same time, the use of renewable energy advanced at an unprecedented pace, which is expected to be the source of 4,500 GW in 2024, which, according to the International Energy Agency, is equivalent to China's combined electricity generation. and the United States.

In the European Union, efforts will be guided by the objective set in the Renewable Energy Directive, of reaching 42.5% of energy from these sources by 2030, compared to the current 22%.

In addition, the UN finally managed to approve in 2023, after 15 years of discussions, the High Seas Treaty, which seeks to preserve international waters (which are not under the jurisdiction of any State) and marine life.

Palau's Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Environment, Steven Victor, attends with the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, the Prime Ministers of Tuvalu, Kausea Natano, and Barbuda, Gaston Alphonso Brown, and the Minister of Climate of Vanuatu Ralph Regenvanu , to an event within the framework of COP28 in which a draft Treaty for the Non-Proliferation of Fossil Fuels was presented. Dubai, December 2, 2023 © REUTERS / Thaier Al-Sudani

60% of the ocean masses on the planet correspond to international waters and, currently, only 1% are protected.

Last but not least, at least 175 countries are currently committed to developing a legally binding agreement to control plastic pollution and are currently debating whether it should focus on reducing plastic use or fine-tuning enforcement mechanisms. final disposition.

Adapted from the original in English