Science: an airgel sweater turned out to be warmer than down and wool sweaters

Scientists at Zhejiang University in China have developed the warmest airgel sweater that has better insulating properties than down or wool sweaters. Research results published in the journal Science.

Aerogels are a type of gel in which liquid is replaced by air. They were invented in 1931 and have been used for a variety of purposes, including cosmic dust traps, thermal insulation materials, and particle detectors. Due to their low thermal conductivity, materials scientists have tried to create fibers from them that could be used to create warm fabrics, but so far such attempts have failed due to the lack of moisture permeability and strength of aerogels.

In the new work, the researchers were looking for a way to imitate the thermal properties of polar bear fur, whose hairs have a porous core and a dense outer layer. To recreate this structure, the scientists created encapsulated airgel fibers from a colloidal solution that was frozen, freeze-dried, and coated with a semi-solid shell.

The fibers were then produced into long strands which were used to weave sweaters. It was exposed to temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius, and the sweater demonstrated better thermal protection than comparable down, wool and cotton sweaters. It is noted that the fibers can be stretched, dyed and bent without damage.