He Seville faces this Sunday Atlético de Madrid in the Metropolitan. A match that will be special for Saúl Ñíguez, who will be reunited with his old home after leaving this summer on loan to the Seville club. It will be the second time that the man from Elche faces the Colchonero team, since in the 2013-14 season He was on loan at Rayo Vallecano. Since then, Saúl had not played again against the team in which he grew up as a player. Ten years have passed, or in other words, 427 games.

Hence the importance of this Sunday’s game for the midfielder. According to Simeone, the Metropolitano’s local fans will receive their former player “as he deserves, with a great ovation.” «Surely they are grateful for his great work since he was a child, because he started with us from a very young age, he grew a lot, he gave a lot to the club, he has a love for the institution that he transmits it at any time he can. Obviously, people love him for everything he has given to the club. We are grateful for all their work,” the Atlético coach explained at a press conference.

The sevilla expedition She traveled to Madrid this past Saturday by AVE and, upon arrival at the hotel, she was received by a large number of fans. Saúl stopped with several of them to sign t-shirts. An affection that the player receives willingly after the tough start to the season he has had. And Saúl has been out for two months for the first time in his entire career, a situation that he has not been able to achieve, as the footballer himself admitted a few days ago: «I have experienced the injury with a lot of frustration. Adapt to any situation, I had a very bad time on pre-derby day. The day my teammates trained at the Sánchez-Pizjuán, pre-derby, I had a very bad time, I spoke with the doctors about going to Madrid, because mentally I was not well. “It was very good for me, because I missed everyday life with my colleagues.”

The player has arrived just in time to play from the start against Atlético de Madrid. A match in which they arrive very motivated and Sevilla trusts in that desire so that the rest of the team comes out the same on the Metropolitano field, one of the worst scenarios for the white and red team.