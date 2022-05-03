Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, millions of people have already left their territory. Many have one goal in mind: to get to Israel. This country has opened its borders for Ukrainian Jewish migrants to whom it grants nationality and even all kinds of aid. Treatments that contrast with the conditions faced by all other refugees arriving in Israeli territory.

The journey begins in Medyka, in western Poland. There are thousands of Ukrainians who arrive there daily seeking to leave their country, immersed in a war with Russia. Among the crowd, volunteer Alexei Gorelik looks for the Jewish migrants.

He is one of the many in charge of beginning the process of grouping Ukrainians of Jewish descent who seek to reach Israel. This country has opened its arms to receive them.

Under the Law of Return, if a person has at least one Jewish grandparent they can obtain Israeli citizenship. People who meet this condition receive their new documents shortly after arrival. Some that are accompanied by multiple aids ranging from economic subsidies to Hebrew courses and professional training.





Many Israelis see the arrival of Ukrainian Jews as part of the “return from exile” prophecy. So they are welcomed as heroes with songs and Israeli flags.

It is “a red carpet” for the Jews of Ukraine, which contrasts with their treatment of all other migrants from the European country. Conditions that have alarmed many human rights activists.