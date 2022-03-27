For A. Wagner, resident of The Hague Oostbroek, where many Eastern European migrants live, it is self-evident that the Netherlands receives many Ukrainian refugees. “That’s what we did with the Belgians at the time, didn’t we?” he said at the end of February in the neighborhood survey of NRC to public reactions to the then just-started war in Ukraine.

Wagner (71) referred to the largest refugee shelter in Dutch history. From August 1914 to October 1914, immediately after the outbreak of the First World War, almost a million Belgians – including 32,000 soldiers – entered the neutral Netherlands.

Read the neighborhood survey here NRC† At once the ‘brick feeling’ of the corona crisis was back



The way in which the Netherlands responded shows similarities with today and may have predictive value for the future. Hospitality and philanthropy were soon joined by annoyances about high costs, theft and complaints about the lack of decency of the newcomers. The majority of the million Belgians went back after a few months. After May 1915, of the approximately million, there were between 100,000 and 150,000 left, still a good number for a country of 6.3 million inhabitants.

About this diptych

Millions of Ukrainians are displaced by the war. The Netherlands will also have to deal with a large group of refugees. That’s not the first time. How was that in the past? Part 1 of a diptych. 1. Belgian refugees in 1914 2. Bosniaks in the 1990s

Queen Wilhelmina’s Speech from the Throne in September 1914 accurately reflected the initial feeling among the population: “Deeply committed to the fate of all peoples who have been dragged into the war,” said the Queen, “the Netherlands bears the extraordinary burdens that are imposed on it willingly and welcomes with open arms all the unfortunate who seek refuge within its borders.”

The sight of ‘weeping women, gloomy pale men, children exhausted’, as newspaper the Sumatra Post wrote later, made us realize that the Netherlands had gotten off to a good start and that for that reason alone it was obliged to help the Belgians. “In all the suffering we face, there is oh so much that warms the heart and does good: […] Everyone strives to help the poor wretch,” wrote the same newspaper.

Thousands of Dutch families took in Belgians who had previously camped on the street, in parks and fields, Evelyn de Roodt writes in her book. War guests. Refugees and prisoners of war in the Netherlands during the First World War† By September there were already about 500 private citizens’ committees collecting money for basic necessities, arranging shelter and ‘refugee villages’ for families were created, including near Amersfoort. Such villages are now being considered again for the Ukrainians, according to NRC reporting late last week.

Spend the night in Artis

Wealthy Belgians who reached Amsterdam spent the night with wealthy private individuals on the canals. Poor Belgians ended up in sheds in the harbor area and in areas of the Artis zoo. They received living allowance and free vaccinations. In Amsterdam, a refugee family with four children received 9.10 guilders a week, considerably more than the 5 guilders for an unemployed Dutch family with the same number of children.

The difference quickly aroused resentment, writes De Roodt, especially among the unemployed, especially when the economy started to falter due to the war. She mentions “jealousy about the facilities provided”. There were also protests against bread robbery. When Belgian women wanted to take up their time-honoured lace production in ‘refugees’, this led to ‘waves of protest’.

In addition, “inappropriate behavior” took a toll on hospitality. Beer-drinking Belgian women were disapproved of in Ede, in the Bible Belt. “That the women went shopping in groups in the village and then drank a glass of beer in the pub, led to” [..] much to the astonishment and indignation,” writes a local website† To increase mutual understanding, “Edenaren were allowed to come and see the camp on Sunday, after paying fifty cents for an entrance ticket,” the site says. ‘Watching Belgians’ became a household name.

Elsewhere in the country there were concerns about the degradation of the Protestant character of the nation by the Catholic war guests. In the Frisian Gaasterland, according to De Roodt, “clergymen preached against decay by Catholic soldiers (…) A wave of rudeness descended on this Calvinist corner of Friesland.”

Belgian refugees on the Damrak in Amsterdam.

Photo Amsterdam City Archives



On time to bed

Private shelter lacked an atmosphere of live and let live. Many Belgian guests had to go to bed on time and “account for their time use and finances and they were held accountable for their alcohol consumption,” according to De Roodt. A couple in Reeuwijk decided after some time to “get rid of” a Belgian young man because he “had gradually become very annoying and rude”.

Public life was sometimes rocked by scandals. In Gouda, the chairman of the council that arranged the shelter also turned out to be a commissioner at a nursery that housed Belgian women for an absurdly high rent.

The tilting climate became visible in Rotterdam early on. At the end of 1914, the conservative-liberal mayor Rudolph Zimmerman complained about public drunkenness of Belgian young men and about nighttime fights in his city. Zimmerman had newspaper reports about Antwerp copied that reported that things were good again in the port city after the capture by the Germans in October. Zimmerman reportedly paid for the coverage and wanted the articles posted all over his city, something the city council banned as “inappropriate.” Nevertheless, the Rotterdam administration would exert a gentle urge on Belgians to go back. Of the 23,000 in 1914, stayed there in the end about 9,000.

Attention to own people

In the years after her welcoming Throne Speech from 1914, Queen Wilhelmina paid more attention to the sacrifices of her own people than to the fortunes of the refugees. the queen complimented her subjects in 1918 with the “willingly undergoing” the “heavy sacrifices” in wartime. At the end of 1918, her government sent a hefty bill of 60 million guilders (including interest) to Brussels for the internment of the thousands of Belgian soldiers. The indignant Belgian government initially refused to pay, but The Hague held its ground. In 1937 the entire bill was paid.

Numbers Belgians were the largest group of refugees

With 1 million people, the Belgians who came to the Netherlands in 1914 were the largest group of refugees that the Netherlands ever had to deal with. Just after the Second World War, the Netherlands took about 4,300 displaced persons note: mostly Eastern Europeans who stayed in German and Austrian camps and did not want to return to their countries of origin, especially because communist parties had seized power there. In 1956, 3,300 Hungarian refugees ended up in the Netherlands after the uprising against the Soviet occupier. Many of them traveled on to the US. In the period 1977-1981, approximately six thousand Vietnamese fled to the Netherlands after the communist takeover in that country. Due to family reunification, their number grew to about eighteen thousand in 2007. In the 1990s, the refugee groups became much larger. Many asylum seekers came from two countries in particular: from Afghanistan, about 36,000, and from the former Yugoslavia: about 25,000 Bosniaks. As of 2014, the civil war in Syria and the advance of Islamic State caused an exodus from the Middle East to Europe. peak year was 2015, with almost 59,000 asylum applications, of which 27,700 are from Syrians. As with the Afghans, the Syrian asylum seekers were followed by many ‘followers’ as a result of family reunification. Like this grew the Syrian community from 11,665 people in 2013 to 98,090 in 2019.