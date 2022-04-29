Attendees at one of the concerts on the first day of the festival.

Bracelets ready. Sunglasses ready. Coachella makeup, ready. Three years after the break caused by the pandemic, the Warm Up Estrella Levante is back to what it was.

After uncertainty hung over the three La Fica scenarios in the form of gray clouds and rain in the previous days, the sun shone during the afternoon of this Friday. A triumphant way to open the first of the two days of the Warm Up Estrella Levante.

Despite the fact that the attendees began to arrive in the early afternoon, with a margin of time before the doors opened, that did not prevent a kilometric queue from forming that went around the La Fica site. No one wanted to miss Arde Bogotá, the group from Cartagena that has been in charge of opening the festival.

The desire to jump and sing without masks could be felt in the environment. Some of the attendees even shouted euphorically as soon as they crossed the security fences, incredulous to finally find themselves in a festival of these characteristics. There was also room for emotional moments like a mother who, holding on to her little one’s hand, explained to him “son, this is a festival. Now you can always say that you went to the first with your parents. He was not the only novel ‘warmer’, dozens of little ones have come along with their parents to enjoy the music.

The good festival atmosphere was contaminated with a certain air of indignation at the wait to be able to access the venue. Queues of up to an hour that cut off several lanes of traffic and extended to the Los Dolores bridge.

The most music lovers were left with honey on their lips after that drill called ‘Warm Up days’ where the public still had to scream (more than usual) so that they could be heard singing the songs with a mask. Of course, the first concerts were lived standing up, as Pucho, singer of Vetusta Morla, one of the groups that led the 2019 edition, acknowledged excitedly during his performance.

Tonight they will be able to enjoy artists such as Bastille, Fangoria, Lori Meyers, Genevas or the acclaimed Rigoberta Bandini, a name that was repeated over and over again when asking festival-goers who was the artist they most wanted to hear. This year the Warm Up Estrella Levante does not miss its appointment and thus marks the starting signal of the festival season.