Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Gets Glorious Launch Trailer coinciding with the start of early access, reserved for users who have pre-ordered the game.

Everyone else will be able to get their hands on the long-awaited sequel starting From September 9th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|Sstarting to get a taste of the atmosphere, characters and settings of a title that the international press has welcomed with great enthusiasm thanks to this video.

Curiously, the trailer succeeds in the difficult task of avoiding important anticipations regarding the events of the Space Marine 2 campaign, which will keep you busy for about nine hours and which is accompanied by two extra thick modesCo-op Operations and competitive multiplayer.