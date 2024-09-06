Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Gets Glorious Launch Trailer coinciding with the start of early access, reserved for users who have pre-ordered the game.
Everyone else will be able to get their hands on the long-awaited sequel starting From September 9th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|Sstarting to get a taste of the atmosphere, characters and settings of a title that the international press has welcomed with great enthusiasm thanks to this video.
Curiously, the trailer succeeds in the difficult task of avoiding important anticipations regarding the events of the Space Marine 2 campaign, which will keep you busy for about nine hours and which is accompanied by two extra thick modesCo-op Operations and competitive multiplayer.
A great comeback
Our review of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 confirms the success of a project that was anything but simplesince the first episode of 2011 can count on a large number of fans and still boasts undeniable qualities today.
To achieve this result, the guys at Saber Interactive have not only written an exciting story, which sees the return of Demetrian Titus after the events of the original chapter, but also improved every single aspect of the experiencefrom the combat system to the technical sector.
It is therefore no coincidence that the first numbers on Steam for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 are excellent, after the game occupied the top positions in the ranking on the Valve platform for several weeks in the pre-order phase.
