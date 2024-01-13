The Wildberries warehouse in St. Petersburg, which burned down as a result of a fire, was not put into operation. He announced this to the TV channel on January 13 “78” stated the acting head of the regional State Construction Supervision Service Vyacheslav Zakharov.

“There was no application for commissioning. They issued a certificate of compliance in 2022, and then the developer himself [подает заявку]. In general, they should not have worked with such papers without permission,” he said.

The publication’s source also reported that the building had never undergone a fire inspection. It is noted that due to violation of fire safety rules, Wildberries may be denied compensation from the insurance company.

A fire in a warehouse occurred earlier in the day and was assigned a maximum severity rating. The fire was localized to an area of ​​70 thousand square meters. m. There were no dead or injured. All warehouse workers were evacuated.

An investigation into the incident has been carried out. The preliminary cause of the fire is a wiring fault. Emergency Ministry employees continue to work at the scene.

Izvestia correspondent Alexander Tarasenko, citing eyewitnesses, reported that the roof and walls of a warehouse in St. Petersburg partially collapsed. The journalist noted that a column of black smoke was visible from almost everywhere.

The Wildberries press service reported that goods placed in the warehouse in Shushary will be hidden from the marketplace display. Buyers will be refunded for lost orders, and sellers will be compensated for damaged or lost items. The company said the damage from the fire is still being determined.