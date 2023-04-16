Juana Martínez / THE TRUTH Sunday, April 16, 2023, 2:02 p.m.



| Updated 2:55 p.m.

A warehouse belonging to the company La Forja, located in Balsapintada, in the municipality of Fuente Álamo, suffered a declared fire this Sunday around 1:00 p.m. The fire started outside, where it devastated plastic and cardboard pallets and a vehicle, and caused a thick column of black smoke that alarmed the residents of the western part of the municipality.

Firefighters from the Regional Fire and Rescue Consortium are trying to put out the fire, while police officers work to secure the area, reorganize traffic and prevent access to the population. Around 2:00 p.m., a thunderous roar surprised the onlookers who were milling around the police tape. “The house shook with a tremendous explosion in seconds,” some neighbors declared.

Likewise, the owners of a truck parked in the enclosure rushed to remove them to try to save them from the flames. The circumstance occurs that the facilities were used as a logistics center, so there were several vehicles that are not owned by the company. According to the first investigations, the fire could have started in one of the trucks.

At 2:16 p.m., a helicopter from the General Directorate for Citizen Security and Emergencies arrived at the scene to join the extinction work, which includes a crew of 12 firefighters and 8 vehicles. The firefighters’ jobs are focused on protecting a fuel tank to prevent its explosion.