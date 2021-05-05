Ready to go back to the 90s? The Wardrobe: Even Better Edition Comes to Xbox Today, a point and click adventure full of humor that comes from the hand of CINIC Games, inspired by the great classics that marked an era.

On The Wardrobe: Even Better Edition We will be accompanying Skinny, a young man who died in an accident caused by his best friend Ronald. Through an unknown force, Skinny’s body is brought back to life and he is forced to live in his friend’s closet. This sarcastic character will constantly break the fourth wall with a touch of cynicism. Our mission will be to help him convince Ronald to accept his guilt and thus prevent his friend’s soul from being damned.

The Wardrobe: Even Better Edition Comes to Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One Today

This point and click adventure has strong inspirations from games like Monkey Island Y Day of the Tentacle, paying homage to the pop culture that saw us grow. We will have various characters that will unfold in an atmosphere full of madness and fun, causing as a result more than one laugh due to their constant occurrences.

The Wardrobe: Even Better Edition It will have more than 40 scenarios that have been illustrated by hand with a modern artistic style and a soundtrack of more than 30 themes, all accompanied by 24 achievements that we can unlock by solving fun puzzles.

The game will be available for purchase at the Microsoft Store throughout the day. Remember that if you like these adventures, you have available in Xbox Game Pass Grim Fandango, Day of the Tentacle Y Full throttle.