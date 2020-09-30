A prison guard from Ryde, England, Isle of Wight, had sex for four months with a dangerous double-murder criminal. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

According to the case file, 32-year-old Lauren McIntyre secretly maintained an intimate relationship with prisoner Andrew Roberts between August and December 2018. In addition, the prison worker allegedly allowed her lover to beat her colleague Samuel Leidler.

Roberts went to jail in 2003 for the murder of his partner Louise Lomme and their eight-month-old daughter. At that time, a 22-year-old man was caught and arrested five days after his crime. He was sentenced to life in prison.

The McIntyre case is under investigation. She was released on bail until the next court hearing, which is scheduled for October. The warden is accused of having sex with Roberts and of allowing him to use a cell phone unnoticed. According to preliminary data, she corresponded with him and shared her pictures.

There are about a thousand people in the men’s prison where the incident took place. Most of the prisoners are serving time for crimes of a sexual nature.

Earlier it was reported that the warden of the Pentonville men’s prison, London, was arrested after having sex with a rapist. A 26-year-old prison worker, whose name has not been disclosed, entered into an intimate relationship at the workplace with 27-year-old criminal Dimek Amur.