The commander of the Israeli Army, Herzi Halevi, stated on Tuesday night (27) that the war against Hamas, which began on October 7, will still take many months to conclude. According to him, “the objectives of the conflict – to eliminate the Palestinian militia and their terrorist leaders – are not easy to achieve”, which is why the land, air and sea offensive will continue in the Gaza region.

The information comes at a time when there is a major escalation of tensions between countries allied to Israel, such as the United States, and Iran, such as Hezbollah, in Lebanon, the Houthis, in Yemen, and other militias sponsored by the Axis of Resistance in Syria and Iraq.

The Shiite group Hezbollah claimed, this Tuesday (26), nine attacks against different positions of the Israeli Army on the border between the two countries. On the same day that the American government reported that it shot down several drones and missiles in the Red Sea, launched by the Houthis.

Amid growing indirect clashes in the Middle East, American President Joe Biden spoke with the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to assess the progress of new negotiations on a truce in Gaza, according to the state news agency. Qatar QNA.

According to the press, the leaders highlighted the importance of joint efforts in mediating the conflict, “to calm the situation and achieve a permanent ceasefire”.

Last week, Hamas again refused to continue negotiations in Egypt for a new exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, unless this is accompanied by a permanent ceasefire in the Strip. “There will only be negotiations for a prisoner exchange agreement after the total cessation of aggression,” he told EFE Agency a militia spokesman.

During the negotiations in Cairo, the terrorist group rejected up to three offers put on the table by the mediators – Qatar, Egypt and the United States –, according to sources confirmed to EFE.

On October 7, the Palestinian militia killed around 1,200 people in Israeli territory and kidnapped 240, of which 105 were released in the week-long temporary truce at the end of November.