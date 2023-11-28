The war that can break out in the neighborhood / Analysis by Mauricio Vargas

“The danger of conflict is great and real” between Guyana and Venezuelasaid the American journalist and security analyst Douglas Farah, a great expert on South America. For him, the oil wealth of the 159,000 kilometers squares of Essequibo and its territorial sea, in dispute between the two countries, is vital for both states.

In statements to the Voice of America a few days ago, Farah explained that in this contest – for now only diplomatic and verbal – “the future of two economies” in great need is at stake. The government of Nicolas Maduro desperately requires these new oil reserves, while Guyanese authorities They could free their country from dependence on declining gold and bauxite deposits, and on monocultures such as cane sugar.

Rocío San Miguel, President of Citizen Control, a prestigious Venezuelan NGO, agrees with Farah: “We are at a peak of diplomatic tensions unprecedented in the history of the territorial conflict between both countries,” she told Deutsche Welle last week.

Even more so when for this Sunday Maduro called a consultative referendum whose result is not binding, but will have enormous political weight when it comes to justifying the eventual use of force in Essequibo, a territory that contains more than two thirds of the surface of Guyana, and where some 130,000 people live, 15 percent of the country’s population.

With public opinion against, immense international pressure for guarantee reliable presidential elections in 2024 and in the midst of a terrible economic crisis –inflation of 300 percent and 6 out of ten Venezuelans in poverty–, Maduro is eagerly looking for an issue that brings about national unity.

“I met with Yulimar Rojas and I was filled with her love for Venezuela,” Maduro said this Sunday before announcing that the Olympic triple jump champion was joining the referendum campaign. “For the nation that we love and protects us, participate this December 3, because Essequibo is ours,” says Rojas in a promotional video from the Government.

Two of the five referendum questions are seen as possible precursors to military action. Point four asks whether voters agree to “oppose, by all means, in accordance with the law” to Guyana’s territorial delimitation claims.

And in number five, the referendum asks: “Do you agree with the creation of the Guayana Esequiba state and the development of an accelerated plan for comprehensive care for the current and future population of that territory, which includes, among others, the granting of citizenship and a Venezuelan identity card?”.

For lawyer San Miguel, "if the Venezuelans answer affirmatively, (those questions) constitute a blank check that could even authorize an armed conflict." Guyana thinks the same: