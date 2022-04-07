Moscow has ruined the special relationship that still united it to Berlin, inherited from history and maintained by trade

The war in Ukraine is leading to a turning point in the German economic model. A strong sign of rupture was given by the Minister of Economy Robert Habeck, on Monday 4 April, which decided the quasi-nationalization of Gazprom Germany, the German branch of the Russian state energy group (which organized the distribution and storage of gas across the Rhine). Motivated for reasons of national security and supply, placing a private foreign company under public oversight is unprecedented. It breaks an important economic taboo and explains the catastrophic adaptation of the main European economy to the new world order.

To understand the current evolution, he writes Le Mondeit is necessary to remember the shock that the Russian aggression against Ukraine constitutes for the Germany. Moscow has ruined the special relationship that still united it to Berlin, inherited from history and maintained by trade. All with dramatic consequences on the economy of the Russia and its population. This scenario, of a violence unheard of by Germany, hits her on the Achilles heel: thepower.

The war also casts a shadow on the model that has made Germany’s fortunes over the past twenty years. Since the late 1990s, the winning formula of “made in Germany“consisted in importing raw materials, energy and intermediate products at good prices, in order to build and assemble in Germany products with high added value, exported all over the world with a strong margin, in particular to China. No other country of these size has benefited so much from globalization Russian aggression, which brings with it a loss of confidence in international trade, calls into question the intellectual, moral and economic foundations of this model.

In recent days, several prominent economic and political leaders of the 2010s have acknowledged their blindness to Vladimir Putin. On Wednesday 6 April, former Siemens boss Joe Kaeser, who has met several times face to face with the Russian president, made mea culpa. “I was hoping that [gli scambi economici] they would help advance Russia’s industrial development. I have always been one of those who believed in the principle of “change through trade”. I have failed, at least in this case, “he acknowledged. This theory, long supported by the business community, defends the idea that trade with undemocratic countries contributes positively to change.

