Sultana Sebag, 84, did not open the door to the two Hamas militiamen who, rifles at the ready, knocked on the door of her house in Sderot on the morning of October 7. This Israeli city, next to northern Gaza, was the target of the missile launched at dawn on Friday from the Strip with which Israel ended the week-long truce. Sebag survived the massacre that day, when some 1,200 people were killed in the attack that sparked the conflict, but her heart, already weak, gave out definitively last Wednesday, in the middle of the ceasefire.

In Sderot, where barely 10% of its 30,000 inhabitants remain, a handful of relatives remember the old woman regardless of the fact that the bombings sound again in the background. Those who have lived in this town for years have learned to live almost daily with the risk of missiles arriving from neighboring Gaza. It is not a big surprise that the calm has been blown up, they say.

Asher Pizem, a 34-year-old rabbi and father of five, stocks up on sweet and savory foods at the Huri bakery. “I am not afraid of terrorists. I’m not afraid of Hamas,” he says forcefully with the kids hovering around the shelves of bread and croissants. One of them is Avrahimi, nine years old, who on October 7, upon seeing the attackers through the window, went to grab a knife to confront them, his father says while stroking his head in a protective gesture. “I want to send a message to Hamas. We are going to defeat them. We will never leave,” says Pizem, who has been living in Sderot for 22 years.

A deserted street in Sderot, this Friday. Jaime Villanueva

The streets, parks and roundabouts are dotted with small concrete shelters where you can take shelter when the alarms sound. They are not from this war. They have been there for years, as long as the threat of rockets from the armed wings of the Palestinian factions. Throughout Friday, the trails of the rockets leaving the Strip tear the sky several times while the Israeli anti-aircraft system, known as Iron Dome, intercepts them in the air, letting the explosions be heard before they reach their target. “I’m nervous,” admits Mike, a 21-year-old grocery store clerk. He explains that some of the residents who returned with the ceasefire days left Sderot again with the return of hostilities.

“It’s hard to see the city empty”

“We could imagine the breaking of the truce. I thought it was going to happen before, to be honest,” Aviv Katz, 34, comments with a mix of pessimism and normality. He is one of those who has left the town, but every two or three days he comes to check the status of the Oryosss restaurant, which he opened with his partner a few weeks before the war. “It’s hard to see the city empty and half closed,” he laments while a cat sunbathing on one of the terrace tables gives the only touch of life to the place. No idea, he points out, when they will be able to reopen. Katz, who regrets the investment made in the midst of that slab of uncertainty due to the war, says that the owner of the building where the business is located was murdered along with a friend while they were playing sports on the morning of October 7 in the surroundings of Gaza.

Omer, 26, estimates that on Sunday it is his turn to return to the Palestinian enclave. He is the driver of one of the army’s famous D9 excavators, a huge armored vehicle that makes its way by destroying everything in front of it. Omer, who, like many, does not give his last name, has been deployed during this war with the occupation troops in Gaza City or in the Jabalia refugee camp. He has taken a few days off due to the death of his grandmother, Sultana Sebag, and accompanies his uncle Yossi and other relatives under the blue tarp that, like an awning, protects them in front of the portal.

A helicopter seen from Sderot flies over the border with Gaza. Jaime Villanueva Shops closed in Sderot, this Friday. Jaime Villanueva Aviv Katz, in the Oryosss cafeteria, which had to close in the city center. Jaime Villanueva

A man in his fifties comes out of the bakery who, without giving his name, claims to be one of the soldiers who works in the Iron Dome. “The launch took place around six in the morning as a provocation,” he says, referring to the moment when the ceasefire evaporated without the parties, Hamas and Israel, having reached an agreement. One street away, a garbage truck maintains the collection service while the bangs of Israeli artillery punishing Gaza echo in the background. The drone engines, similar to tireless cicadas, complete the soundtrack of Sderot after the truce.

“My mother was lucky… for a few weeks,” says Yossi, 59, recalling that his mother, Sultana Sebag, survived more than 50 days after the Hamas attack despite her delicate health. Next to him, the woman’s obituary posted in front of the building, just a few dozen meters from the site occupied by the Sderot police station, attacked by the militiamen. Yossi shows with some nostalgia the images captured by the video camera of the landing of his mother’s home where the militiamen can be seen knocking on the door. And she unopened. He believes it was almost a miracle that she did not die on October 7. That is why the family, in the solitude of Sderot, watches over her absence without giving much importance to the return of the war to their city.

