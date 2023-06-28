SAN FRANCISCO — Artist Richard Mosse was burned out in 2018. He had spent the better part of the past decade photographing and filming in places torn by conflict.

“I was exhausted,” he said, recounting what led to his most recent film installation, “Espectro Roto” (Broken Spectre), shot in the Amazon jungle from 2018 to 2021.

He booked a remote ecolodge in the Ecuadorian cloud forest and began photographing plants, lichens, mycelium, and insects. Then, in the summer of 2019, images appeared in the news media of fires burning in the Amazon basin. Mosse called Trevor Tweeten, a cinematographer who has contributed to his projects, and they headed over, Tweeten said, “to see what it was about.”

“Broken Specter” an epic movie made from four joint projections that add up to 21 meters wide, bears witness to the calamitous destruction of the Amazon rainforest: the deliberate burning, industrial-scale agriculture, mineral extraction and the displacement of indigenous peoples. Part photojournalism, part nature documentary, part cinéma vérité, part western, the film defies categorization.

Mosse, 43, had flown to San Francisco for the film’s U.S. premiere in a new exhibition space, following its London and Victoria, Australia, opening in 2022. A few steps away, he was opening a simultaneous exhibition. : “Occidental”, with works including “drone maps” made from aerial photographs of the Amazon.

“75 percent of the entire Amazon is so degraded by deforestation processes that now we are very close to the point where there is an automatic dieback and the forest cannot generate its own rainMosse explained. “Then it is no longer a rainforest. Once that happens, it quickly becomes savannah.”

In June 2021, Mosse read reports of a brawl between indigenous Yanomami villagers and garimpeiros, or illegal gold miners.. The miners brought diseases, including malaria, which was making the villagers’ children sick. Mining involves the use of mercury, traces of which end up in the river, entering the food supply. Mosse read about how the villagers blocked a boat loaded with diesel on its way to the garimpeiro settlement. They burned the diesel. The garimpeiros responded with shots and several villagers were killed. The garimpeiros (or the cartels that protected them) later fired automatic weapons at the villagers’ huts. Mosse went to the village.

In the most shocking scene of the film, a woman named Adneia addresses the camera directly. At first, her fury is directed at the Brazilian President: “Bolsonaro, parasite. You keep sending gold miners to our land. He is nauseating. He is disgusting, disgusting man.”

His subtitled rant continues for over five minutes. As her voice cracks, it becomes clear that Adneia’s pleas are no longer addressed to Bolsonaro, but to the filmmakers present—and, by extension, to us, the viewers. “They say they are here to support us,” she chides. “Don’t just say that.”

For a long time, Mosse said he had problems with Adneia’s rule. “We’re just artists!” he said. now describe “Broken Specter” as his first activist film. When it was shown in London, John Kerry, President Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s climate envoy, saw the film and soon after requested an online screening link. The next day, Kerry would meet with the new President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva.

Mosse says he has no idea if “Broken Specter” was responsible in any way, but the Brazilian Army began halting mining soon after.

“That’s what Adneia was asking for!” says Mosse.

By: Jonathan Griffin